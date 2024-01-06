Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone live from the 2024 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone live for the 2024 Friendly Match, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Stade de San Pédro. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone online and live from the 2024 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone match in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours without transmission
Bolivia: 13 hours without transmission
Brazil: 14 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 14 hours without transmission
Colombia: 11 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 11 hours without transmission
US (ET): 12 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 18 hours without transmission
Mexico: 11 hours without transmission
Paraguay: 14 hours without transmission
Peru: 12 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 14 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 13 hours without transmission
Argentina: 14 hours without transmission
Bolivia: 13 hours without transmission
Brazil: 14 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 14 hours without transmission
Colombia: 11 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 11 hours without transmission
US (ET): 12 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 18 hours without transmission
Mexico: 11 hours without transmission
Paraguay: 14 hours without transmission
Peru: 12 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 14 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 13 hours without transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last Ivory Coast lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Yahia Fofana, Evans Ndicka, Willy Boly, Hassane Kamara, Sèrge Aurier, Hamed Traoré, Seko Fofana, Franck Kessié, Oumar Diakité, Simon Adingra and Christian Kouamé.
Franck Kessié, player to watch!
The Al-Ahli midfielder has become one of the great leaders of the Ivorian team and started all the matches in the process leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, after managing to be in the African Cup, Kessié is running to be the best reference in the offensive generation that Ivory Coast needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to continue improving with this group of players. This is one of the figures of his team and arrives with 6 goals and 2 assists in 21 games with his club.
How does Ivory Coast get there?
Those from the Ivory Coast are participating in this friendly duel as part of their preparation to host the African Cup in their country. The Ivorians present a list with interesting players such as Franck Kessié, Serge Aurier, Seko Fofana, Odilon Kossounou, Karim Konaté, Sebastien Haller and Nicolas Pepé. Ivory Coast is a power in the CAF zone and it will seek to continue maintaining the football rhythm with friendlies, hoping that it can get into the fight for the title of the African continent. The Elephants are part of group A along with Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau, so they will have to start in the best way to be able to aspire to get into the Round of 16 and head towards the Africa Cup title.
Sierra Leone's last lineup!
This is the latest team lineup: Ibrahim Sesay, Mohamed Kabia, Abdul Kabia, Emmanuel Samadia, Osman Kakay, Tyrese Fornah, Alhassan Koroma, Alusine Pagal Koroma, Mohamed Buya Turay, Sullay Kaikai and Augustus Kargbo.
Tyrese Fornah, player to watch!
The FC Derby County midfielder will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after being the main reference in the forward part of the Sierra Leone team. Fornah arrives as one of the recent signings of the British team and will seek to contribute offensively to the team. During this season with the team he has played 18 games where he scored 1 goal and gave 2 assists. The most important thing for him is to begin to have greater consistency on the field of play and to fit in better with players like August Kargbo to form a lethal forward.
How does Sierra Leone arrive?
The Sierra Leone team enters the Stade de San Pédro, to face the Ivory Coast team and continue its preparation path towards future CAF competitions in future years. They were part of the Africa Cup qualifiers, however they were left out in the previous round, losing to Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau. In the preliminary phase of the African Cup, they achieved 5 points, after a record of 1 win, 2 draws and 3 losses. The Sierra Leonean team has a good base of players led by Mohamed Kamara, Tyrese Fornah, Daniel Kanu, Abu Dumbaya, August Kargbo and Osman Kakay. The Sierra Leone team has the ability to enter the next World Cup and be one of the teams that fight the most in its region.
Where is the game?
The Stade de San Pédro located in the city of San Pedro will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within their respective international competitions. This stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2023.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone match, corresponding to the 2024 friendly match. The match will take place at the Stade de San Pédro, at 12 pm.