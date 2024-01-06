Chelsea vs Preston Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Chelsea vs Preston North End Live Score
Follow Chelsea vs Preston North End live score here. Everything you need to know about this FA Cup Third Round match is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Stamford Bridge Stadium, home of the Chelsea team. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
How to watch Chelsea vs Preston North End Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Chelsea vs Preston North End live on TV, your options are: ESPN +
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN + app
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Chelsea
Djordje Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Conor Gallagher, Madueke, Moises Caicedo; Armando Broja, Nicolas Jackson y Palmer.
Last lineup Preston North End
Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, McCann, Whiteman, Millar; Holmes, Browne; Osmajic.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this match between Chelsea vs Preston North End will be Thomas Bramall; Wade Smith first row; Akil Howson, second row; Keith Stroud, fourth assistant.
How are Preston North End coming into this match?
On the other hand, Preston North End, led by Ryan Lowe will have the difficult task of visiting Stamford Bridge, but they want to take advantage of Chelsea's irregular pace to stay alive in the FA Cup. The visiting team has just played the 26th matchday of the year's first day against Sunderland AFC, where Preston accumulated their second defeat in a row by a score of 2-0. Currently, they are in 14th position in the overall table with 35 points, product of 10 wins, 5 draws and 11 defeats. They are 30 points behind leaders Leicester City.
How are Chelsea coming into this match?
The blue club, managed by the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, has had a rather irregular balance in this first half of the season since in the Premier League, it is not even in the top 5 and therefore is not stepping on European competition positions since it is in 10th position in the overall table recording only 28 points after 20 rounds, product of 8 wins, 4 draws and 8 defeats. However, in the FA Cup they will have their first test as this match will be the London team's debut against a modest team like Preston North End. But, Chelsea should not be confident because due to their irregular pace in recent months, the visitors could give them a bitter surprise at Stamford Bridge. The Blues need a win to stay on track in the cup competition. In their most recent match, Chelsea managed a 3-2 win that was only made more difficult at the end of the game against Luton Town in the Premier League.
FA Cup Third Round
New year and we are back with the activity of the best tournaments at club level in this first week of the year 2024. On this weekend, we continue the soccer activity with the FA Cup in England, in its third round, with a match between two teams that live very different realities. Pochettino's Chelsea and Ryan Lowe's Preston North End will face each other in this match where the Blues will seek to take advantage of their home advantage to advance to the fourth round of the cup tournament, while the visitors want to surprise and bring joy to their fans due to the bad streak they are experiencing in the local league, the Championship, where they have stagnated at the bottom. Will Chelsea be able to achieve the victory or will the visitors from Preston do it?
The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium
The match between Chelsea vs Salernitana will be played at Stamford Bridge stadium, in the city of London, England. Kickoff is scheduled at 12:30 pm (ET).
Welcome, VAVEL friends!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 FA Cup match: Chelsea vs Preston Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!