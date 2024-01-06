Hull City vs Birmingham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
USA Time: 10:00 a.m ET
Prediction / Predictions
At home, they have won two of their last three games.
On the other hand, Birmingham is on a five-game winless streak and has only won one of their last nine matches, away from home they have only one win (12).
Hull City wins
Less than 2.5 goals
Both teams score: No
The Hull City squad has had an irregular pace in the last few weeks in the EFL Championship, however, they are in seventh place in the competition with 39 points. In their last games, they have registered 2 wins and 3 defeats. In their recent match, they lost their first away game of the year 3-1 against newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday.
In the previous season, Hull was eliminated at this stage of the FA Cup after losing to Fulham (Premier League team), however, they hope to have a better result this time.
The match will be played at the MKM Stadium
Previously, it was known as Taabouni Stadium or KC, however, it now bears the name Kingston upon Hull.
At a cost of approximately 44 million pounds, it was completed in 2002, taking its name from the stadium's sponsors, the telecommunications company Kingston Communications.
Apart from hosting both national and international soccer matches, it also hosts rugby, social events such as music concerts, among others.
Intense game that awaits us this Saturday morning, Hull City wants to take advantage of the locality and move to the next round of the FA Cup, while Birmingham want to leave the bad results and seek to surprise at the MKM Stadium.