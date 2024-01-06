Hull City vs Birmingham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup 2024 Match
Intense game that awaits us this Saturday morning, Hull City wants to take advantage of the locality and move to the next round of the FA Cup, while Birmingham want to leave the bad results and seek to surprise at the MKM Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match Hull City vs Birmingham live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Hull City vs BirminghamLive in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [6th, january, 2024]

USA Time: 10:00 a.m ET

USA TV channel (English): [N/A]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Star+]]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

 

Prediction / Predictions

Hull City have lost three of their last four games and five of their last eight. 
At home, they have won two of their last three games. 
On the other hand, Birmingham is on a five-game winless streak and has only won one of their last nine matches, away from home they have only one win (12). 
Hull City wins
Less than 2.5 goals 
Both teams score: No
History Hull City vs Birmingham City

In the history, they have met 72 times, the hosts have won in 25 matches, the visitors in 27 and they have drawn in 20 games. In the most recent clash, the 'Tiger' team won their last meeting 2-0 against Birmingham, a match that took place on October 25, 2023.
Birmingham Last lineup

J. Ruddy; D. Sanderson, L. Buchanan, E. Aiwu, I. Sunjic; J. James, J. Vacuna, E. Longelo; O. Burke, S. Demebele and J. Stansfield. 
Hull City Last lineup

M. Ingram; S. McLoughlin, A. Jones, J. Greaves, L. Coyle; O. Tufan, T. Morton, R. Slater; A. Connolly, J. Lokilo and L. Delap.
How do you get to Birmingham City?

On the other hand, the visiting team has had problems in the last few dates, proof of which was the dismissal of coach Wayne Rooney, who less than three months after being appointed manager, left the club due to poor results. They currently occupy 20th place in the table and have a total of 28 units. Of their last 5 games, they have recorded 3 defeats and two draws, numbers that are leading the 'Brummies' to relegation to the second division of English football.
How do you get to Hull City?

 

The Hull City squad has had an irregular pace in the last few weeks in the EFL Championship, however, they are in seventh place in the competition with 39 points. In their last games, they have registered 2 wins and 3 defeats. In their recent match, they lost their first away game of the year 3-1 against newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday.
In the previous season, Hull was eliminated at this stage of the FA Cup after losing to Fulham (Premier League team), however, they hope to have a better result this time.

 

 

The match will be played at the MKM Stadium

It is an enclosure that is shaped like a bowl, its current capacity is 25 spectators. At present, it hosts the matches of Hull City AFC soccer club and Hull FC in rugby. 
Previously, it was known as Taabouni Stadium or KC, however, it now bears the name Kingston upon Hull.
At a cost of approximately 44 million pounds, it was completed in 2002, taking its name from the stadium's sponsors, the telecommunications company Kingston Communications. 
Apart from hosting both national and international soccer matches, it also hosts rugby, social events such as music concerts, among others.

 

