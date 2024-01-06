Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch English FA Cup 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa match for the English FA Cup.
What time is the Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa match for English FA Cup 2024?
This is the start time of the game Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa of January 6th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 2:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 2:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 6:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Paraguay: 2:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Aston Villa's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Emiliano Martínez, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Lucas Digne, Ashley Young, Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendía, Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey.
Middlesbrough's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Seny Dieng, Rav van den Berg, Dael Fry, Alex Bangura, Anfernee Dijksteel, Matt Crooks, Daniel Barlaser, Jonathan Howson, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Sam Greenwood.
Aston Villa players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Aston Villa's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can give them victory in the match against Middlesbrough. English player Ollie Watkins (#11) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Jacob Ramsey (#41) is another distributor of play on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Aston Villa in the tournament
Aston Villa is doing well in the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in second position in the general table after 13 games won, 3 draws and 4 lost, they have 42 points. It is Aston Villa's first game in the FA Cup, in the third round of the tournament is when they join the Premier League and Championship teams. Their last game was on December 30, 2023, it resulted in a 3-2 victory against Burnley at Villa Park and thus they achieved another victory in the Premier League. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Middlesbrough players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Middlesbrough to emerge victorious and we must keep an eye on them. Player Emmanuel Latte Lath (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Matt Crooks (#25) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 29-year-old goalkeeper Seny Dieng (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Middlesbrough in the tournament
The Middlesbrough football team is progressing well in the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship (England's second football division), they are in twelfth position in the general table with 11 games won, 3 draws and 12 lost, making 36 points. Middlesbrough will play their first match of the tournament, their expectations are very high and they are looking to become champions. Their last game was against Coventry City on 1 January 2024, the game ended in a 3-1 defeat at the Riverside Stadium and thus they achieved another defeat in the EFL Championship. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Riverside Stadium is located in the town of Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 34,988 spectators. It was opened on August 26, 1995, cost £16 million to build and is currently the home of Middlesbrough.