Watford vs Chesterfield LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup 2024 Match

Where and how to watch Watford vs Chesterfield live online
The match will not be televised.
Watford vs Chesterfield can be tuned in from ESPN's live streams.
Watford vs Chesterfield can be tuned in from ESPN's live streams.
Watch out for this Chesterfield player
Will Grigg, striker. Chesterfield is first place in the National League and this is due to the great performance of the team, but always in a team someone has to stand out and this has been Grigg, a 32 year old experienced player who is undoubtedly a fundamental piece of the team, with 24 games played he has scored 13 goals, an interesting number for any striker, now in FA Cup he will try to score to give his team a pass to the next round.
Watch out for this Watford player
Mileta Rajovic, forward. Danish 24 years old, is going through a good moment with the Championship team, the team is in mid-table and with good chances of climbing, largely due to the contribution of this player, with 23 games played he has scored 8 goals, a good number to play one of the most competitive tournaments, being the top scorer of his team, he will seek to give him the pass to the next round of the FA Cup.
Latest Chesterfiled lineup
Tyler, Horton, Palmer, Naylor, Freckleton, Dobra, Oldaker, Jacobs, King, Colclought, Grigg.
Latest Watford lineup
Hamer, Morris, Hoedt, Porteus, Andrews, Livermore, Chakvetadze, Kone, Kayembe, Martins, Rajovic.
Watford en una gran oportunidad de avanzar
Watford is still in competition in the FA Cup and to confront the third round has a very interesting duel where it seems that it will not be so demanding, the team is in a moment of the season where it has everything to succeed, all the pressure is on the team because, in the league they can climb important positions if they get the three points in upcoming duels, or could be at risk if they do not add up, because the lower part is always approaching the mid-table teams, this FA Cup duel comes at a great time and will serve to regain confidence, in this second part of the season, it is crucial the sum of points and get victories in all competitions, all contributes in each tournament and advance to the next round of the cup can benefit economically, something that for a Championship team does not look bad, but knowing the importance of the game should not underestimate their fifth division rival.
Background
There is no precedent of a duel between Watford and Chesterfield, it will be this Saturday when they will meet for the first time in their history and it is precisely in one of the most important tournaments in the country, the FA Cup, in its third round, Watford will arrive with two wins in their last five games, while Chesterfield has four wins in their last five matches.
Arbitration quartet
Chesterfield wants to make the news
Chesterfield is a team of the National League in England, which is the fifth division, it is well known that the FA Cup includes all its categories in this great tournament, throughout the history of the cup, there have been unexpected results of teams from higher divisions being defeated by teams from lower divisions, this certainly is always international news, as it is a sign of a great soccer match, Chesterfield will play the third round of the FA Cup against a team from the Championship, undoubtedly a difficult challenge, as this division is the prelude to the Premier League and the level is very high in each team, but this team is no less, as it currently leads the National League with 62 points from 25 games, a good number for a team in great shape, beating Watford is more motivation for the team and no doubt they will go to get the victory.
Third round FA Cup
The FA Cup begins its third round and brings us very interesting duels, here teams of all categories in England are still in competition and that is why surprises are the order of the day, this time we will see Watford receive Chesterfield, in one of the duels where there are no Premier League teams, certainly a very interesting duel by both teams.