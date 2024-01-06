Necaxa vs Xolos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Necaxa vs Xolos Live Score
How to watch Necaxa vs Xolos Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 12:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): No transmission
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Necaxa vs Xolos: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, January 6, 2024
|
13:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, January 6, 2024
|
15:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, January 6, 2024
|
15:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, January 6, 2024
|
15:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, January 6, 2024
|
12:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, January 6, 2024
|
12:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, January 6, 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, January 6, 2024
|
12:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday, January 6, 2024
|
11:00 hrs
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, January 6, 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
In, TUDN and VIX +.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, January 6, 2024
|
15:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, January 6, 2024
|
15:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, January 6, 2024
|
12:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, January 6, 2024
|
15:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
Rumors of arrivals for Necaxa
Of course Heriberto Jurado, one of the jewels of the market, seeks to take the best teams, the rays would analyze his possible departure, since he is one of its best players. The Águilas del América want the 19-year-old player, the talks begin and time is running out.
Last confrontation
The match they will have in this 2024 edition will be at the home of Xolos, on April 5, 2024 on matchday 14.
How do the Xolos arrive?
Against Cimarrones, 5 goals were enough to beat the Sonora team, a match held in the largest kennel.
They had one more friendly with another team from the Expansion League, with Dorados where they beat four to one.
Xolos needs to look for new results that will excite their fans, after being left out of the league, thanks to Miguel Herrera.
How do Lightning arrive?
The Rays had a gift from Kings with some reinforcements, the most recent being the Colombian Diber Cambindo, from Cruz Azul. In addition, the game against the Gallos Blancos had activity with a one-goal draw from Edgar Méndez himself.
Against Tepatitlán with 2 goals from César “Toro” López, in their first friendly against Irapuato they scored 7 goals to 0. Ricardo Monreal, Brian Samudio and Garnica were the scorers.