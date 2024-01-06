Necaxa vs Xolos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Necaxa vs Xolos live, as well as the latest information from the Victoria Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Rumors of arrivals for Necaxa

Necaxa is interested in incorporating two champions of America, after not having so many minutes, Leo Suárez and Salvador Reyes are looking to be active, the Rayos del Necaxa are the best option. Chava is already ready in general terms, but Leo still considers his option of leaving or not because América will face important commitments in the Concachampions.
Of course Heriberto Jurado, one of the jewels of the market, seeks to take the best teams, the rays would analyze his possible departure, since he is one of its best players. The Águilas del América want the 19-year-old player, the talks begin and time is running out.
Last confrontation

Necaxa and Tijuana met last 7/7/2023 at the Victoria Stadium, with a 1-goal tie. Montes and González scored in that game.
The match they will have in this 2024 edition will be at the home of Xolos, on April 5, 2024 on matchday 14.
How do the Xolos arrive?

Tijuana comes from drawing 2 goals against Santos Laguna in their last friendly of the previous year.
Against Cimarrones, 5 goals were enough to beat the Sonora team, a match held in the largest kennel.
They had one more friendly with another team from the Expansion League, with Dorados where they beat four to one.
Xolos needs to look for new results that will excite their fans, after being left out of the league, thanks to Miguel Herrera.
How do Lightning arrive?

Those from Aguascalientes have just tied 2 goals with the expansion team the Mineros de Zacatecas. The annotations were by the Spanish Edgar Méndez.
The Rays had a gift from Kings with some reinforcements, the most recent being the Colombian Diber Cambindo, from Cruz Azul. In addition, the game against the Gallos Blancos had activity with a one-goal draw from Edgar Méndez himself.
Against Tepatitlán with 2 goals from César “Toro” López, in their first friendly against Irapuato they scored 7 goals to 0. Ricardo Monreal, Brian Samudio and Garnica were the scorers.
