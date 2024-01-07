Commanders vs Cowboys LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Cowboys vs Commanders match for NFL Game 2024?
This is the start time of the game Cowboys vs Commanders of 7th January in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 7, 2024
|
16:25 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
January 7, 2024
|
18:25
|
|
Bolivia
|
January 7, 2024
|
16:25
|
|
Brazil
|
January 7, 2024
|
18:25
|
|
Chile
|
January 7, 2024
|
18:25
|
|
Colombia
|
January 7, 2024
|
16:25
|
|
Ecuador
|
January 7, 2024
|
16:25
|
|
Spain
|
January 7, 2024
|
21:25
|
|
Mexico
|
January 7, 2024
|
15:25
|
|
Peru
|
January 7, 2024
|
16:25
|
Keep an eye on this Cowboys player:
Dak Prescott is an American quarterback who plays in the National Football League (NFL) for the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott played college soccer at Mississippi State University, where he excelled as a quarterback. During his time at Mississippi State, he displayed both throwing and running skills and was an influential leader for his team. Since coming to the NFL, Prescott has been the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He quickly earned the trust of the fans and the team with his solid and consistent performance. Dak Prescott is recognized not only for his athletic abilities, but also for his leadership on and off the field. His role as the Cowboys' quarterback has made him a key figure in the league.
Watch out for this Commanders player:
Sam Howell is an American quarterback who played forthe Tar Heels of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and now serves as the quarterback for the Washington Commanders. Howell stood out as one of the talented quarterbacks in the NCAA. He began his career at North Carolina in 2019 and quickly became one of the team's offensive leaders. Howell is known for his strong arm, passing accuracy and abilities to extend plays with his legs. He is a versatile quarterback capable of throwing in protective pocket situations or while on the move.
About the Stadium
FedExField is an American soccer stadium located in Landover, Maryland, just outside Washington D.C., United States. It is the home of the Washington Commanders, a National Football League (NFL) team. The stadium first opened its doors on September 14, 1997. FedExField is one of the largest stadiums in the NFL in terms of seating capacity. It can seat more than 82,000 spectators. The stadium's design features modern architecture and contemporary amenities. It has an imposing structure and various facilities to offer a complete fan experience. Over the years, the NFL team that calls FedExField home has undergone changes in its name and identity. Until my last knowledge update in January 2022, the team was known as the Washington Football Team and, previously, as the Washington Redskins.
They have to say goodbye with dignity
Unlike the cowboys, the Washington commanders had a bad performance throughout this NFL regular season, for starters, they are in the last place of the eastern zone of the National Conference, also, they only had 4 victories in the campaign and only one of them was at home, being one of the worst teams playing in their own gridiron. They also had 12 defeats this season, practically out of the postseason since a few weeks ago. The Commanders' away record was 3-6, giving them a little hope that they can beat Dallas, although the outlook looks too complicated for these Commanders, who are only looking to go out with dignity this last Sunday.
Thinking about the postseason
The Dallas Cowboys had a great NFL regular season so far, where they stood out for sweeping the National Conference, maintaining a very even dispute with the Philadelphia Eagles, who also kept up to the edge giving their best performance on the field to complicate the fight for the lead to the Dallas Cowboys. On the last day of the NFL season, the Cowboys will face the Commanders, a team that is practically eliminated from the playoffs and will only be looking to close their campaign with dignity. Likewise, the Dallas Cowboys will be looking to end this year's record at 12 wins and 5 losses, taking advantage of the fact that they are one of the teams that made their home advantage count after maintaining an 8-game winning streak in a row.
The best emotions of Football
The NFL fields are back on with the best football in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the highest intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to seek to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the playoffs just around the corner, the pressure to increase the intensity grows and the obligation to win falls on the shoulders of the roster, which knows the importance of not disappointing their fans who are accompanying them in every exciting day of the NFL.
Kick-off time
The Cowboys vs Commanders match will be played at FedEx Field, in Washington, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:25 pm ET.
