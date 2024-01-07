Egypt vs Tanzania LIVE Updates: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Egypt vs Tanzania Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Egypt vs Tanzania match.
What time is Egypt vs Tanzania match for Friendly Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Egypt vs Tanzania of 7th January in several countries:
|
Where to watch Egypt vs Tanzania
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
January 7, 2024
|
10:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
January 7, 2024
|
12:00
|
Bolivia
|
January 7, 2024
|
10:00
|
Brasil
|
January 7, 2024
|
12:00
|
Chile
|
January 7, 2024
|
12:00
|
Colombia
|
January 7, 2024
|
10:00
|
Ecuador
|
January 7, 2024
|
10:00
|
España
|
January 7, 2024
|
16:00
|
Mexico
|
January 7, 2024
|
9:00
|
Peru
|
January 7, 2024
|
10:00
Watch out for this Tanzania player:
The player to watch for this match will be Sospeter Bajana, the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, likewise, the fact that he is on the field gives an assurance to his team that there will be dangerous plays that can end in goal for Tanzania.
Tanzania's last lineup:
K. Kawawa; H. Mnoga, L. E. Mwaikenda, B. Nondo, I. Hamad, N. Dismas; C. M'Mombwa, H. Mao, S. Bajana, M. Abraham; K. Denis.
Watch out for this Egypt player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Pharaoh Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool right winger has been the biggest star in the Egyptian national team, so much so, that the team performs better when the Pharaoh is on the pitch, also, he is a latent danger every time he steps in the box as his ability to elude opponents and take a cross shot is his perfect signature to break the net.
Egypt's last lineup:
M. Elshenawy; M. Hamdy, A. Gabr, M. Monem, M. Hany; H. Fathi, M. Elneny, Zizo; M. Salah, M. Mohamed, Trezéguet.
Background:
Egypt and Tanzania have met on a total of 12 occasions (11 Egyptian wins and 1 draw) where the scales are largely tipped in favor of the Pharaohs' side. In terms of goal scoring record, Egypt has scored 41 goals against Tanzania, while Tanzania has only scored 10 against Egypt. Their last duel dates back to an international friendly in June 2019 where Egypt beat Tanzania by the narrowest of margins.
About the Stadium:
Cairo International Stadium, also known as Air International Stadium due to its proximity to Cairo Air Base, is one of the largest and most iconic stadiums in Egypt and on the African continent. The stadium has a significant capacity and can accommodate tens of thousands of spectators. In its configuration, it has been able to accommodate more than 70,000 people. It was inaugurated in 1960 and has been the venue for numerous sporting events over the years. It has hosted soccer matches, athletic competitions and other major events. Cairo International Stadium has historically been one of the main venues where the Egyptian national soccer team plays its home matches. It has also hosted international events, including the African Cup of Nations.
There are rematches pending
In the last 10 years, the Egyptian national team has become a country that has exported many players to European teams and therefore, the soccer level of its national teams has increased, to the point of having better and better participations at world level. Proof of this was the last Nations Cup where Egypt reached the final of the tournament but lost to Senegal, who won the glory on that occasion. Now, Egypt is back to reclaim the crown that was taken away from them and they will take advantage of this friendly to impose conditions.
They have been drawn in a difficult group
The national team of Tanzania should take advantage of this match against the national team of Egypt to have a breakthrough and raise their collective soccer towards their debut in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, Tanzania will face an extremely strict group since they will start against the best team in Africa, at least for what they showed in Qatar 2022, i.e. Morocco. Then they will face Zambia on matchday 2, a team where they could take advantage of the matchday to get three points in their quest to qualify for the knockout rounds and finally they will close their participation in the group stage against DR Congo, a team that looks strong like the Moroccans and are the favorites to qualify as group runners-up.
Preparing for the African Cup of Nations
The new edition of the African Cup of Nations is just around the corner and little by little the nations of the father continent of human civilization are beginning to gather their best men to represent the colors of their flag on the pitch in the search for the eternal glory of Africa. In this friendly match between Egypt and Tanzania, both teams will be able to test the level they will face and the level they will have to be at in order to face a great challenge such as this tournament. Also, after a long time away from national competitions, these 90 minutes will be useful for the players to polish and refine details, improving their collective and individual game.
Kick-off time
The Egypt vs Tanzania match will be played at Cairo International Stadium, in Cairo, Egypt. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the World Cup Qualifiers: Egypt vs Tanzania!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.