Uzbekistan vs Palestine LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Uzbekistan vs Palestine in a Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Uzbekistan vs Palestine match in the Friendly Match.
What time is Uzbekistan vs Palestine match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Uzbekistan vs Palestine of January 07th, in several countries:
Mexico: 07:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Peru: 08:00 hours
USA: 08:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 08:00 hours
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 16:00 hours
Mexico: 07:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Peru: 08:00 hours
USA: 08:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 08:00 hours
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 16:00 hours
Where and how to watch Uzbekistan vs Palestine live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Uzbekistan vs Palestine live, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Uzbekistan vs Palestine live, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the match number 3 between both squads, so they will want to start with everything this commitment and come out on top, in addition to add a victory, leaving 1 win for each team.
Uzbekistan 2 - 0 Palestine, Nov 19, 2019, Asian Qualifiers
Palestine 2 - 0 Uzbekistan, Sep. 5, 2019, Asian Qualifiers
Uzbekistan 2 - 0 Palestine, Nov 19, 2019, Asian Qualifiers
Palestine 2 - 0 Uzbekistan, Sep. 5, 2019, Asian Qualifiers
Watch out for this player from Uzbekistan
Caligari attacker, 28-year-old Eldor Shomurodov has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Watch out for this player from Palestine
Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC attacker, 29 year old Mahmoud Wadi has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Egyptian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in the difficult moments and in the season.
How is Uzbekistan doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was 1-3 against Turkmenistan, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Uzbekistan 2 - 2 Iran, Nov. 21, 2023, Asian Qualifiers
Turkmenistan 1 - 3 Uzbekistan, Nov. 16, 2023, Asian Qualifiers
China 1 - 2 Uzbekistan, Oct. 16, 2023, International Friendlies
Vietnam 0 - 2 Uzbekistan, Oct. 13, 2023, International Friendlies
Mexico 3 - 3 Uzbekistan, Sep. 12, 2023, International Friendlies
Uzbekistan 2 - 2 Iran, Nov. 21, 2023, Asian Qualifiers
Turkmenistan 1 - 3 Uzbekistan, Nov. 16, 2023, Asian Qualifiers
China 1 - 2 Uzbekistan, Oct. 16, 2023, International Friendlies
Vietnam 0 - 2 Uzbekistan, Oct. 13, 2023, International Friendlies
Mexico 3 - 3 Uzbekistan, Sep. 12, 2023, International Friendlies
How do Palestine fare?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against Lebanon, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Palestine 0 - 1 Australia, Nov. 21, 2023, Asian Qualifiers
Lebanon 0 - 0 Palestine, Nov. 16, 2023, Asian Qualifiers
Vietnam 2 - 0 Palestine, Sept. 11, 2023, International Friendlies
China 2 - 0 Palestine, June 20, 2023, International Friendlies
Indonesia 0 - 0 Palestine, June 14, 2023, International Friendlies
Palestine 0 - 1 Australia, Nov. 21, 2023, Asian Qualifiers
Lebanon 0 - 0 Palestine, Nov. 16, 2023, Asian Qualifiers
Vietnam 2 - 0 Palestine, Sept. 11, 2023, International Friendlies
China 2 - 0 Palestine, June 20, 2023, International Friendlies
Indonesia 0 - 0 Palestine, June 14, 2023, International Friendlies
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Uzbekistan vs Palestine, which is a friendly match. The match will take place in TBC (Qatar), at 08:00.