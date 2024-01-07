Ajax vs Hannover LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match Ajax vs Hannover in Friendly Match?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this Hannover player
Havard Nielsen, a 30-year-old Norwegian striker, who has five goals and one assist this season. Although he has not scored since November 2023 against Hertha BSC.
Watch out for this Ajax player
Brian Brobbey has a total of 12 goals and four assists this season. The 21-year-old Dutch striker has scored in the last two goals he has played. He has five goals in his last five appearances.
News - Hannover
They have just lost their last match 3-0 at home to Kiel. They have now gone five consecutive matches without a win. Their last victory was in November 2023. They are in eighth place in Bundesliga 2 with 24 points. Seven points behind the third position, which gives access to the Playoffs for promotion to the top flight of German soccer.
News - Ajax
Ajax are coming from being eliminated in the Dutch Cup in the round of 32 where they lost 3-2 against USV Hercules. They have lost only one of their last six matches. They are fifth in the Eredivisie with 25 points, eight points behind fourth place. They are nine points behind the third position, which gives access to the Champions League Playoffs.
Background
A total of two times Ajax and Hannover have faced each other, with each team winning. The two duels between these two teams have been in the Fairs Cup. The last time they met was in September 1969, when Ajax won 3-0, turning the tie around after the Germans had won the first leg 2-1.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Antonio Barbadillo municipal stadium, which is located in Arcos de la Frontera and has a capacity for 2,900 spectators.
Preview of the match
Ajax and Hannover will meet in a friendly match on January 7
