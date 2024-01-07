West Bromwich vs Aldershot Town LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow West Bromwich vs Aldershot Town
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for West Bromwich vs Aldershot Town as well as the latest information from The Hawthorns. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch West Bromwich vs Aldershot Town?
If you want to watch the West Bromwich vs Aldershot Town match, it will be available on television on ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between West Bromwich vs Aldershot Town in FA Cup?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14:00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this Aldershot Town player
Jack Barham, English striker of 27 years of age and this season has 13 goals. Three of them in the FA Cup where he has also provided an assist. He has just scored in his first game of the year giving the victory to his team eight minutes before the end.
Watch out for this West Bromwich player
Brandon Thomas Asante has eight goals and two assists this season. Seven of them in the EFL Championship. Although the 25-year-old English striker has not scored since December 26 against Norwich City, where he scored the winning goal for his team.
News - Aldershot Town
They are coming from winning their first game of 2024 by winning 2-3 at the home of Woking. A team that is in the National League, i.e. in the fifth division of English soccer. Currently with 40 points they are eighth, and just one position away from getting into the Playoffs for promotion to League Two. They have already passed the first two rounds of the FA Cup.
News - West Bromwich
They kicked off 2024 by losing 1-0 at home to Swansea City. A team that wants to return to the Premier League and so far is not going badly. They are currently fifth with 42 points in the Premier League, i.e. in Playoff positions. Although 13 points behind second, the position that gives access to direct promotion.
Background
This will be the first ever meeting between West Bromwich and Aldershot Town and they will do so in the FA Cup.
The Stadium
The match will be played at The Hawthorns, located in the United Kingdom. It was inaugurated in September 19000 and has a capacity for 26850 spectators.
Preview of the match
West Bromwich and Aldershot Town will meet this Sunday, January 7, 2024 in the FA Cup third round match.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of West Bromwich vs Aldershot Town in FA Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.