Morocco vs Gambia LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Update Live Commentary
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Morocco vs Gambia as well as the latest information from the Mohammed VI Football Academy.
Where to watch Morocco vs Gambia?
If you want to watch the Morocco vs Gambia match, it will not be available on television.
What time is the Morocco vs Gambia International Friendly at?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this Gambian player
Musa Barrow, an attacker who plays in the Saudi league for Al-Taawoun. The 25-year-old has five goals in 17 games this season 2023/24. In 29 appearances for the national team, he has five goals and seven assists.
Watch out for this player from Morocco
Youssef En-Nesyri is the great reference in the Moroccan attack. The 26-year-old striker currently plays for Sevilla FC and has scored nine goals for the club this season. While he did not make his debut in 2023 with the national team with which he has 17 goals in 65 internationals.
News - Gambia
They closed 2023 with two defeats against Côte d'Ivoire and Burundi in the first round of World Cup qualifying. Their last victory came in June 2023 where they beat South Sudan 2-3. Before continuing their qualification for the next World Cup, they have to think about the Africa Cup of Nations.
News - Morocco
They have now gone four matches in a row without losing. In their last match of the year they beat Tanzania 2-0 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier. A team that finished fourth in the last World Cup and will be looking to do well in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Background
A total of five times these two national teams have met with a balance of three wins for Morocco, one draw and one win for Gambia. The last time they met was in October 2021 in a friendly match where Morocco won 7-2.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Mohammed VI Football Academy, located in the city of Salé.
Preview of the match
Morocco and Gambia to meet this Sunday, January 7, 2024 in a friendly match
