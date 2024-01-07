Torino vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Torino vs Napoli live in Serie A match day 19.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for Torino vs Napoli live in Serie A matchday 19, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage.
Other matches this Sunday in Serie A
In addition to this match between Torino and Napoli, the matches of Empoli vs AC Milan, Udinese vs Lazio, Salernitana vs Juventus and AS Roma vs Atalanta, are the matches for Sunday in Serie A, matches that will be very interesting with great players on the pitch, these are the matches for Saturday in the Italian league tomorrow.
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
It is the Torino stadium, one of the most important stadiums in Serie A, it has a capacity for 25,300 spectators and was inaugurated on 29 November 2005, it will host this match between Torino and Napoli in the 19th round of Serie A, without a doubt a great building for a great match tomorrow, this is the Torino stadium.
Where and how to watch Torino vs Napoli online live in Serie A Match day 19
Torino vs Napoli match will be broadcasted on TV on ESPN channel.
Torino vs Napoli will be streamed on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch Torino vs Napoli live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Torino vs Napoli match day 19 in Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the Torino vs Napoli match on 7 January 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00
Bolivia: 11:00
Brazil: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 15:00 hours
United States: 09:00 hours PT and 10:00 hours ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 20:00 hours
India: 17:00
Nigeria 18:00
South Africa: 18:00
Australia: 22:00
United Kingdom: 15:00
France: 15:00
Italy: 15:00
Netherlands: 15:00
Belgium: 15:00
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to field all their players and top performers tomorrow for what promises to be an exciting week in Serie A 2024.
Background
The record leans heavily towards Napoli, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 4 draws, 11 wins for Napoli and Torino have never beaten Napoli in the last 15 meetings so tomorrow they will come out as favourites to take all 3 points on another match day.
How does Napoli arrive?
Napoli are favourites to take the three points tomorrow, they come from a 0-0 draw against Monza, a match that despite having had an extra man they failed on several occasions and were forced to share the points, they are in 8th position with 28 points and a record of 8 games won, They are in 8th position with 28 points and a record of 8 wins, 4 draws and 6 defeats, they will be looking for a win tomorrow to return to winning ways and climb up the overall Serie A table, a team that is desperate for points to return to the top positions, this is how the two teams arrive at this match that will close one more day in the Italian League.
How does Torino arrive?
Torino comes from losing 1-0 against Fiorentina, a team that has struggled to take off and does not look solid and united, is in 10th position with 24 points and a record of 6 wins, 6 draws and 6 defeats, will have a tough task tomorrow which is to defeat Napoli, Although they will try to take advantage of playing at home and with their fans, it is expected to be a very close game and full of emotions, in this way Torino arrives to the 19th matchday of Serie A, a game that they will try to win at any cost.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Torino vs Napoli live stream, match day 19 of Serie A 2024. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino at 08:00 (CDMX).