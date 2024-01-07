West Ham vs Bristol City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FA Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow West Ham vs Bristol City live from the FA Cup 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for West Ham vs Bristol City live corresponding to the Third Round of the FA Cup 2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from London Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch West Ham vs Bristol City online and live from the FA Cup 2024?
This is the start time of the West Ham vs Bristol City match in various countries:
Argentina: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 11 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 9 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 15 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 8 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 9 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
West Ham's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Alphonse Areola, Angelo Ogbonna, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emerson, Ben Johnson, James Ward-Prowse, Tomás Soucek, Edson Álvarez, Jarrod Bowen, Saïd Benrahma and Pablo Fornals.
Edson Álvarez, player to follow!
The West Ham midfielder is one of the club's great promises and arrives as a reinforcement looking to start making himself noticed as the team's top midfielder. Now, after passing through last season, Álvarez is running to be one of the top references in the midfield that the English team needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a position that qualifies for a championship. UEFA in the Premier League, in the previous campaign, he registered 4 goals and 3 assists in 44 games.
How does West Ham get here?
West Ham United enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in this new season of the 2023-2024 Premier League, after remaining in the first division of English football by finishing in fourteenth place in the Premier League with 40 units, after 11 wins, 7 draws and 20 losses. However, the Hammers managed to win the UEFA Conference League title, the highest point of the team's season. West Ham presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Lucas Paquetá, Michail Antonio, Edson Álvarez, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals and Alphonse Areola. West Ham is not a power in English football, but it is a great team that constantly fights to be at the top of the mid-table. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup with those who will start next season.
Bristol City's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Max O'Leary, Robert Dickie, Zak Vyner, Cameron Pring, George Tanner, Jason Knight, Matty James, Joe Williams, Tommy Conway, Nahki Wells and Andreas Weimann.
Nahki Wells, player to watch!
The Bristol City striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Wells seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for his club on offense. This is one of the team's figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 34 games where he got 2 assists and 3 goals, that season was very complicated due to injuries. The one from the Bermudas had a great start to the season and, for now, he has 11 goals and 6 assists in 45 games played.
How does Bristol City arrive?
Bristol City continues with the 2023-2024 EFL Championship season where it remains in eleventh position with 36 points, after 10 wins, 6 draws and 10 losses. Bristol is 2 points away from the promotion places, so the mission of seeking promotion to the Premier League remains. Likewise, their path in the FA Cup has been so interesting, reaching the third round against West Ham. Some interesting names in this group are Nahki Wells, Tommy Conway, Alex Scott, Andreas Weimann and Cameron Pring, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. These are not the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Where is the game?
The London Stadium located in the city of Manchester, England will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Champions League season. This stadium has capacity for 62,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the West Ham vs Bristol City match, corresponding to the Third Round of the FA Cup 2024. The match will take place at the London Stadium, at 9 o'clock.