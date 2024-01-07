Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers as well as the latest information from C;Kenilworth Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers?
If you want to watch Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers live on TV, it will be available on ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match between Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers in FA Cup?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14:00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this Bolton Wanderers player
Jon Dodi Bodvarsson, a 31-year-old Icelandic striker, has six goals this season and three assists. Although he has not scored a goal in the domestic league, he has already managed to score three goals in the FA Cup.
Watch out for this Luton Town player
Elijah Adebayo, a 25-year-old English striker who has scored five goals this season, is five goals away from surpassing his previous season's tally. He has just scored against Chelsea, although one goal was not enough to prevent his club's defeat.
News - Bolton Wanderers
In their first game of the year they defeated Burton 1-0. They have now won four in a row. The last time they lost was last December 16 at home against Bristol Rovers. They are second in League One in second place with 51 points, just two points behind leaders Portsmouth.
News - Luton Town
Luton Town are coming off a 2-3 loss in their last game of 2023 against Chelsea. However, they have won two of their last three matches. They are 18th in the Premier League with 15 points, i.e. they are in the relegation positions, just one point away from the relegation places.
Background
A total of 34 times Luton Town and Bolton Wanderers have faced each other, with Bolton winning on 15 occasions. 10 times Luton Town have won, while nine duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 1997 in the FA Cup where Bolton won 6-2.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Kenilworth Road, located in Luton. It was inaugurated in 1904 and has a capacity for 11500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Luton Town and Bolton Wanderers will meet this Sunday, January 7, 2024 in the FA Cup third round match.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers match in FA Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. The analysis and news prior to the match will be offered to you here live from VAVEL.