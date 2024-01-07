Salernitana vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Juventus player
Dušan Vlahovic, forward. Juventus is resuming its level of great dominator of Serie A, although there is still a long way to go, the team looks better and better and it is no coincidence, their players are responding and the great example is Vlahovic, this striker is adding important goals and currently accumulates 6 in Serie A, no doubt for the second half of the season will be a crucial player in the scheme.
Watch out for this Salernitana player
Boulaye Dia, striker. Salernitana is having a very complicated season and to turn it around they need the best they have available, Dia is their striker who seems to be in the best shape, the 26 year old Senegalese, has the responsibility of scoring the goals to get wins, currently he only has 4 and it is still expected that he can contribute more.
Last Juventus lineup
Perin, Gatti, Rugani, Danilo, Cambiaso, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Lling, Milik, Chiesa.
Last Salernitana lineup
Fiorillo, Sambia, Bronn, Lovato, Daniliuc, Legowski, Maggiore, Stewart, Botheim, Tchaouna, Ikwuemesi.
Background
Juventus 6-1 Salernitana
Salernitana 0-3 Juventus
Juventus 2-2 Salernitana
Juventus 2-0 Salernitana
Salernitana 0-2 Juventus
Arbitration quartet
Juventus is getting closer to its best
Juventus, the great champion of Serie A went through very complicated times, the great team that dominated the Italian league, stopped having a great weight since three seasons ago, during that period the team was looking for a new direction after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the squad lost weight and suddenly teams began to overcome it, for the current season and after leaving three championships, Juventus is returning to a better competitive level, This team was also punished and had points taken away the previous season, by not being in European competitions, the team was able to develop a plan so that the team could consolidate its young talent without investing large amounts in reinforcements, the team so far has responded well and is in second place just five points behind the leader, a win against Salernitana would put it just two points behind and would open the fight for the title.
Salernitana wants to get out of the bottom
Salernitana is playing its third consecutive season in Serie A, a modest team that since arriving in the first division has not had a quiet season, the team remains struggling to avoid relegation and so far has avoided returning to Serie B, the luck of this team seems to be ending, because with 18 games played, the team is in last place with 12 points, Without a doubt it has been a very complicated season and dealing with the pressure of being in last place is not easy, in addition they lost a key player like Guillermo Ochoa due to injury, the Mexican goalkeeper was injured in the last national team break and has not returned, recently the team played a cup match against Juventus and the result was a 6-1 defeat, the only thing left for this team is to focus on getting points to get out of the relegation zone.
Important duel in Serie A
The Serie A is in its best moment and as we reach the 19th matchday, the teams begin to know what their destiny may be, this duel between Salernitana vs Juventus has interference in both the top and the bottom, Juventus will seek to get closer to the leader, while Salernitana wants to get out of the last place in the overall standings.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Salernitana vs Juventus in Serie A 2024. The match will take place at the Arechi Stadium at 12:00 PM ET.