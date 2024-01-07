Revel vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coupe de France 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Revel vs PSG Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Revel vs PSG match for the Coupe de France.
What time is the Revel vs PSG match for Coupe de France 2024?
This is the start time of the game Revel vs PSG of January 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
Argentina: 4:45 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
Brazil: 4:45 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
Chile: 4:45 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
Colombia: 2:45 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Fox Sports 2.
Spain: 9:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 AM on TVC Deportes.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
Peru: 3:45 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
PSG's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan Skriniar, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández, Achraf Hakimi, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan Skriniar, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández, Achraf Hakimi, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.
Revel's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
T. Calmettes, C. Garcia, M. NGuessan, J. Vieu, H. Ouhafsa, P. Palacios, C. Briol, J. Mbuluba Ndoh, P. Ritter, M. Zahil and J. Boyer.
T. Calmettes, C. Garcia, M. NGuessan, J. Vieu, H. Ouhafsa, P. Palacios, C. Briol, J. Mbuluba Ndoh, P. Ritter, M. Zahil and J. Boyer.
PSG players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Paris Saint-Germain's offense and defense and we must keep an eye on them. French player Kylian Mbappé (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Defender Achraf Hakimi (#2) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Ligue 1. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 24-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (#99) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to save any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
PSG in the tournament
PSG is doing well in the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season, they are in first position in the general table after 12 games won, 4 draws and 1 lost, they have 40 points. It is PSG's first game in the French Cup, this round of the tournament is when they join the Ligue 1 teams and the French team wants to win the tournament. Their last game was on December 20, 2023, it resulted in a 3-1 victory against Metz at the Parc des Princes and in this way they achieved another victory in Ligue 1. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, because of the great team that they have and the good time they are going through.
Revel Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key for Revel to emerge victorious and we must keep an eye on them. Player Jean Boyer (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Maxime Zahil (#25) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Regional 1. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper Cyril Garcia (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Regional 1, his height allows him to save any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Revel in the tournament
The Revel football team is progressing well in the 2023-2024 season of Regional 1 (sixth football division in France), they are in twelfth position in the general table with 11 games won, 3 draws and 12 lost, making 36 points. Revel has managed to advance to this stage after winning in the previous 8 phases of the French Cup, their expectations are very high and they seek to advance to the next phase. Their last game was against Blagnac on December 9, 2023, the game ended in a 1-0 victory at the Stade Pierre-Fabre and thus they achieved another victory in the French Cup. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stade Pierre-Fabre is located in the city of Castres, France. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 12,300 spectators. It was inaugurated on August 26, 1995, it is one of the smallest stadiums in France and is currently the home of Revel.