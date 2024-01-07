Bayer Leverkusen vs Venezia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Bayer Leverkusen vs Venezia Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bayer Leverkusen vs Venezia match.
How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Venezia Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Bayer Leverkusen vs Venezia live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Bet365 app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Retrospect
This will be the first time in history that Leverkusen and Venezia face each other, where the two clubs have never faced each other, regardless of the competition.
Probable Venezia
On the Venezia side, also highlighting the possibility of changes, the likely team based on the last game should go with: Joronen, Candela, Altare, Sverki and Zampano; Tessmann, Busio, Bjarkason, Pierini and Ellertsson; Pohjanpalo.
Probable Leverkusen
The last time they took to the field, Bayer Leverkusen used the following lineup, and could make changes as it was a friendly: Hradecky, Stanisic, Tah and Hincapié; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich and Grimaldo; Wirtz, Hofmann and Schick.
Absentees
In their last game, Leverkusen had no significant absences, with only Palacios out of the match along with Arthur, both injured.
Serie B and Bundesliga
In Italian Serie B, Venezia is second with 35 points, tied with Como, two above Cittadella and three each from Cremonese and Palermo, in addition to being six below leader Parma. Leverkusen on the other side leads the Bundesliga with 42 points, four above Bayern and eight above Suttgart.
Last Matches: Venezia
Venezia on the other side lost one game and drew two other games. At home, on December 16, the defeat came 3-2 to Sudtirol, with goals from Rauti, Merkaj and Casiraghi, while Gytkjaer scored two goals. On the 23rd, at home, the draw was 2-2 with Calcio Lecco 1912, with goals from Johnsen and Tessmann, while Lepore and Ionita sought a draw for 1912. And on Tuesday (26th), once again at 2-2, the draw was with Feralpisalo, with goals from Pohjanpalo and Altare, while Compagnon scored twice for the home team.
Last Matches: Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen comes to this friendly to prepare for the second half of the season with three victories, all of which were won by at least a three-goal difference, playing all of them at home. On December 14th, in the Europa League, the victory was over Molde, with goals from Schick, Tapsoba, Ellingsen (own goal) and Hlozek (2), while Kitolano scored. On the 17th, over Eintracht Frankfurt, the victory came 3-0, with goals from Boniface, Frimpong and Wirtz. And on the 20th, before the winter break, the victory was 4-0 over Bochum, with three goals and a show from Schick, as well as a goal from Boniface.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 International Friendly match: Bayer Leverkusen vs Venezia Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.