Empoli vs AC Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2024 Match

Update Live Commentary
Follow here Empoli vs Milan Live Score
Empoli and Milan meet in the 19th round of Italian football, an important duel for both teams; the 'Azurri' are in the fight to avoid relegation and urgently need a win, however, the 'Rossoneri' want to stay in the top of the table. Do not miss a detail of the match Empoli vs Milan live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Empoli vs Milan Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [7th, january, 2024]
USA Time: 6:30 a.m ET
USA TV channel (English): [Paramount+]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Star+]]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
History Empoli vs Milan
In the history of their last five meetings, the matches are totally in favor of the 'Rossoneri', who have four victories and the remaining match ended in a draw. The most recent meeting between the two in this competition was on April 7, 2023, a match that ended in a 0-0 draw.
Última alineación de Milán
A. Mirante; T. Hernández, J. Simic, A. Jiménez, D. Calabria; L. Romero, T. Reijnders, Y. Adli, L. Jovic; C. Traoré y S. Chukwueze.
Última alineación de Empoli
E. Caprile; S. Luperto, S. Walukiewicz, L. Cacace, T. Ebuehi; N. Cambiaghi, A. Grassi, D. Maldini, Y. Maleh; Viktor Kovalenko y F. Caputo.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee of this Empoli vs Milan will be La Penna; Del Giovane will be in charge of the first line; Ceccon will be the second assistant and Giua will be the fourth official.
On the VAR as commissioners Irrati and Miele.
How is Milan coming?
The team coached by Stefano Pioli arrives with all the energy, this after beating Sassuolo by the minimum. Remember that they have won two of their last matches, drawing 1 and losing 1. In the statistics, they have scored 11 goals and have only allowed 6 goals.
At the end of matchday 18, AC Milan is in third place (11 PG - 3 PE - 4 PP) and it is important to get the three points this Sunday to close the gap with Juventus and Inter,
How is Empoli coming?
In their home performance, Empoli have managed just one win, lost six games and drawn twice out of nine games they have hosted at the Carlo Castellani. These figures are encouraging for the visitors, who appear to have an easier outlook.
The 'Azurri' are in the nineteenth position with 13 points ( 3 PG - 4 PE - 11 PP), in the previous matchday, they drew 0-0 against Cagliari. With irregular results in the last 4 matchdays, the team has failed to win, with two draws and two losses, in which they have scored five goals and only scored two goals.
The match will be played at the Estadio Carlo Castellani
Built in 1965, it is a stadium located in the sports area of the city of Empoli.
The stadium has two grandstands with a capacity of approximately 19,000 people.
Today, it is known for its vibrant atmosphere and original features, such as an athletics track surrounding the soccer field, which is used to organize races and jumping events.
It has also become an emblematic and iconic place in Italian soccer, being a place of constant pilgrimage for fans of Empoli FC, a team that plays in the top flight of the Calcio.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Serie A match: Empoli vs Milán Live Updates!
My name is Marco Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
