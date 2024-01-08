Ghana vs Namibia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Match Friendly
Image: Ghana

In a few minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for Ghana vs Namibia live in an international friendly match, as well as the latest information from the Baba Yara Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Other matches on Monday in the international friendlies.

In addition to this match between Ghana and Namibia, the matches of Guinea vs Nigeria, Syria vs Malaysia, Uzbekistan vs Palestine, Senegal vs Niger and Botswana vs Mozambique, are the matches for the day of these international friendly matches, matches that will be very interesting with great players on the pitch, these are the matches for tomorrow.
Stadium Baba Yara

It is the most important stadium in Ghana, where the national team plays its home matches, it has a capacity for 40,500 spectators and was inaugurated in 1959. It will host the international friendly match between Ghana and Namibia, a match that promises to have many emotions with a fan base that never abandons its national team at any time.

Where and how to watch Ghana vs Namibia online and live in an international friendly

The Ghana vs Namibia match will not be broadcast on television.
Ghana vs Namibia will not be broadcast on streaming.

If you want to watch Ghana vs Namibia live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Ghana vs Namibia in this international friendly?

This is the kick-off time for the Ghana vs Namibia match on 8 January 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hours

Bolivia: 17:00 hours

Brazil: 17:00 hours

Chile: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 17:00 hours

Ecuador: 17:00 hours

Spain: 21:00 hours

United States: 15:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 17:00 hours

Peru: 17:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 17:00 hours

Japan: 05:00 hours

India: 01:00 hours

Nigeria: 01:00 hours

South Africa: 00:00 hours

Australia: 07:00 hours

United Kingdom: 21:00 hours

France: 21:00 hours

Italy: 21:00 hours

Netherlands: 21:00 hours

Belgium: 21:00 hours

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on all their players and their best players tomorrow for what promises to be a very exciting international friendly.
Background

The antecedents do not mark any favourite as they have met on 2 occasions, leaving a record of one game won by Ghana, 0 draws and a win for Namibia, despite this the favourite to win will be Ghana who live in a better present with a selection that have become very strong, these are the antecedents of this meeting.
How does Namibia get there?

Namibia are coming off a 2-0 defeat of Sao Tome and Principe and will be looking to prepare themselves for this match which promises to be very exciting despite being a friendly and promises to have a lot of intensity, excitement and goals, which is how both teams are heading into tomorrow's game.
How does Ghana get there?

Ghana comes from defeating Comoros 1-0, comes to this match with the intention of preparing in the best possible way to get ready for the African Cup, a team that has been filled with talent and will seek to transcend in its first official tournament in this 2024, is expected to be a very close match and with two teams that will give everything for this international friendly match.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Welcome to the Ghana vs Namibia live stream, an international friendly match. The match will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 14:00 (CDMX).
VAVEL Logo