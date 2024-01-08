Guinea vs Nigeria LIVE Updates: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Guinea vs Nigeria match.
What time is Guinea vs Nigeria match for Friendly Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Guinea vs Nigeria of 8th January in several countries:
|
Where to watch Guinea vs Nigeria
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
January 8, 2024
|
8:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
January 8, 2024
|
10:00
|
Bolivia
|
January 8, 2024
|
8:00
|
Brasil
|
January 8, 2024
|
10:00
|
Chile
|
January 8, 2024
|
10:00
|
Colombia
|
January 8, 2024
|
8:00
|
Ecuador
|
January 8, 2024
|
8:00
|
España
|
January 8, 2024
|
14:00
|
Mexico
|
January 8, 2024
|
7:00
|
Peru
|
January 8, 2024
|
8:00
Watch out for this Nigeria player:
The player to watch for this match will be Alex Iwobi, the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, likewise, the fact that he is on the field gives an assurance to his team that there will be dangerous plays that can end in goal for Nigeria.
Nigeria's last line-up:
F. Uzoho; B. Onyemachi, C. Bassey, S. Ajayi, O. Aina; M. Simon, A. Iwobi, F. Onyeka, N. Tella; T. Moffi, J. Aribo.
Watch out for this Guinea player:
The player to watch for this match will be Amadou Diawara the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, also, the fact that he is on the field gives a security to his team that there will be dangerous plays that can end in goal Guinea.
Guinea's last lineup:
I. Kone; S. Sylla, S. Sow, J. Jeanvier, N. Oularé; S. Cisse, A. Diawara, A. Touré; A. Camara, S. Guirassy, M. Guikavogui.
Background:
Guinea and Nigeria have met on a total of 14 occasions (4 wins for Guinea, 5 draws, 5 wins for Nigeria) where the balance clearly leans towards the Nigerian side. In goal scoring history, Nigeria has the advantage with 18 goals scored to Guines' 14. Their last duel dates back to the African Cup of Nations in 2019 where Guinea beat Nigeria 1-0 in the group stage.
About the Stadium:
The September 28 sports complex constitutes a multi-functional stadium located in the metropolis of Conakri, which holds the title of capital in the African nation of Guinea. Currently, its main function is to host soccer matches, with an estimated maximum attendance capacity of 35,000 people. The naming of the stadium commemorates September 28, 1958, the memorable date on which Guinea declared its rejection in the French referendum. This decision ultimately led to the achievement of Guinea's political independence on October 2, 1958. It is relevant to note that Guinea-Conakri, formerly known as French Guinea, stood as the first former French colony in the sub-Saharan African region to achieve political independence from France.
Looking for a great performance
On the other hand, Guinea also arrives at their African Cup of Nations with the illusion of giving a great performance and looking to fight to reach the knockout stages where they will be able to fight for the Cup. Like their similar Nigeria, Guinea will have an equally or even more difficult group to think about qualifying, as they will debut against Cameroon, a team that always stands up for African soccer at world level and is always a candidate to lift the cup, then, they will face Gambia, a team that has never been able to qualify in the African Cup and will finish their stage against Senegal, a favorite team to obtain the three points.
They have been drawn in a difficult group
The Nigerian national team will have to take advantage of this match against the national team of Guinea to have a breakthrough and improve their collective soccer towards their debut in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria will face a very strict group since they will start against one of the uncomfortable rivals of the African continent, that is, Equatorial Guinea. Then they will face on day 2 the Ivory Coast, a national team that is always a candidate to reach the final stages of the African Cup of Nations or at least in recent years has emerged as one of the strongest powers in African football and finally they will close their participation in the group stage against Guinea-Bissau, a team that looks strong like the Equatorial Guineans.
Preparing for the African Cup of Nations
The new edition of the African Cup of Nations is just around the corner and little by little the nations of the father continent of human civilization are beginning to gather their best men to represent the colors of their flag in the search for the eternal glory of Africa. In this friendly match between Guinea and Nigeria, both teams will be able to test the level they will face and the level they will have to be at in order to face a great challenge such as this tournament. Also, after a long time away from national competitions, these 90 minutes will be useful for the players to polish and refine the smallest details, improving their collective and individual game.
Kick-off time
The Guinea vs Nigeria match will be played at September 28th Stadium, in Conakri, Guinea. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match: Guinea vs Nigeria!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.