Syria vs Malaysia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch International Friendly Game

MALAYSIA!
MALAYSIA AWAY FROM HOME!
In the last few games, the Malaysian team presented a varied performance. In the most recent clash, on November 21, 2023, they beat China Taipei 1-0. Previously, they drew 1-1 with China and 2-2 with Syria, in September of the same year. At the beginning of 2023, however, it faced difficulties, suffering 3-0 defeats to Thailand and Vietnam, and achieved a 1-0 victory over Myanmar in December 2022. In the international context, it won Thailand 2-1 and Turkmenistan 3-1, but drew 2-2 with Singapore and lost 2-0 to the Philippines in March 2022. Although there have been ups and downs in recent results, The Malaysian team demonstrated winning capabilities but also faced significant challenges against regional opponents.
SYRIA ACTING AS PRINCIPAL!
Syria's national football team has faced a challenging period in its last ten games. The team had ups and downs, with varying results. Amid three crucial victories over North Korea (1-0), Thailand (3-1) and Oman (1-0), the team also experienced difficulties, suffering narrow defeats to Kuwait (1-2), Bahrain (0-1), and Belarus (0-1). Furthermore, there were draws against Kyrgyzstan (1-1) and Malaysia (2-2). The most challenging game was against Japan, resulting in a 0-5 defeat.
These results reflect an irregular performance, with the Syrian team struggling to maintain a consistency of victories. They showed the ability to beat difficult opponents, but they also had difficulties consolidating these victories. The team faced opponents of different levels, demonstrating potential, but also the need for greater stability and efficiency to deal with stronger teams. The search for more consistency and a more solid game can be crucial to the team's future success.
GAME STAGE!
The TBC (The Bases Complex) in Qatar is a sports center that stands out for its high-quality football pitches, attracting national teams for friendlies during the FIFA break. Although it has limited capacity for spectators, it is open to guests. It is highly valued by federations for its excellent infrastructure. Teams such as Syria and Malaysia have used the venue for friendly matches, taking advantage of its top-notch facilities for training and games. The quality of the fields and the modern infrastructure offered by TBC make it an attractive location for national teams looking to optimize their performance in a high-standard environment. Despite not having a large number of fans, the main focus is on the stadium. in the quality of the sporting environment and the ideal conditions for teams to prepare and compete in high-level matches. TBC's reputation as a first-class sports complex has attracted national teams looking for an environment conducive to friendly matches and preparation for international competitions.
HISTORY IN CONFRONTATION!
In recent clashes between Syria and Malaysia, the competition has been fierce. The last clash, in September 2023, resulted in a 2-2 draw. Previously, Syria had won 2-1 in August 2017, and 3-0 in November 2014. However, In December 2009, Malaysia emerged victorious with a more impressive score of 4 to 1. These clashes show a history of balanced matches, with both teams achieving positive results over time.
HOW DO YOU GET TO MALAYSIA?
The Malaysian national team has had a mixed performance in its recent games. On November 21, 2023, they triumphed over China Taipei 1-0, after beating Kyrgyzstan 4-3, on November 16. However, on 17 October, they faced a 2-0 defeat to Tajikistan and drew 0-0 against India on 13 October. In September, they drew 1-1 with China and 2-2 with Syria. In previous clashes, Malaysia won significant victories, beating Papua New Guinea and Papua New Guinea. by 10 to 0, Solomon Islands by 4 to 1, Hong Kong by 2 to 0 and Turkmenistan by 1 to 0. Despite some fluctuations in results, the Malaysian team demonstrated skill and capacity to win victory expressive rias.
HOW DOES IT GET TO SYRIA?
The Syria national football team has faced a number of challenges in its most recent games. In the last ten clashes, the team has had ups and downs, highlighted by a crucial victory over North Korea by 1-0. However, it suffered significant defeats to Japan (0-5) and Kuwait (1-2). Performances were mixed, with two draws, against Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia, and three victories, including a valuable victory over China 1-0. The team showed consistency by beating Thailand (3-1) and Omã (1-0), but faced difficulties against Bahrain and Vietnam, suffering defeats by tight scores of 0-1 and 0-1, respectively. The team demonstrated potential, but needs greater stability to face stronger opponents and maintain the pace of victories to obtain better results in future competitions.
The game will be played atTBC
The Syria vs Malaysia game will be played at TBC , with a capacity at 81.441 people.
