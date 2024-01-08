Senegal vs Niger LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Senegal vs Niger in a Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Senegal vs Niger match in the Friendly Match.
What time is Senegal vs Niger match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Senegal vs Niger of January 08th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Senegal vs Niger live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Senegal vs Niger live, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Senegal vs Niger live, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 5th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with a bang and come out on top, leaving 1 win for Niger and 3 for Senegal.
Senegal 3 - 1 Niger, June 9, 2022, International Friendlies
Senegal 1 - 2 Niger, Sep. 15, 2017, International Friendlies
Niger 1 - 2 Senegal, Mar. 29, 2016, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Senegal 2 - 0 Niger, Mar. 26, 2016, African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Senegal 3 - 1 Niger, June 9, 2022, International Friendlies
Senegal 1 - 2 Niger, Sep. 15, 2017, International Friendlies
Niger 1 - 2 Senegal, Mar. 29, 2016, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Senegal 2 - 0 Niger, Mar. 26, 2016, African Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Watch out for this Senegal player
Al Nassar's attacker, 31-year-old Sadio Mané has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Saudi Arabian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Watch out for this Niger player
Al-Sahel attacker, 29-year-old Amadou Moutari has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Saudi Arabian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is Senegal doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against South Sudan, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Togo 0 - 0 Senegal, Nov. 21, 2023, African Qualifiers
Senegal 4 - 0 South Sudan, Nov. 18, 2023, Africa Qualifiers
Senegal 1 - 0 Cameroon, Oct. 16, 2023, International Friendlies
Senegal 0 - 1 Algeria, Sept. 12, 2023, International Friendlies
Senegal 1 - 1 Rwanda, Sep. 9, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Togo 0 - 0 Senegal, Nov. 21, 2023, African Qualifiers
Senegal 4 - 0 South Sudan, Nov. 18, 2023, Africa Qualifiers
Senegal 1 - 0 Cameroon, Oct. 16, 2023, International Friendlies
Senegal 0 - 1 Algeria, Sept. 12, 2023, International Friendlies
Senegal 1 - 1 Rwanda, Sep. 9, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
How is Niger doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Somalia, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Niger 2 - 1 Zambia, Nov. 21, 2023, African Qualifiers
Niger 0 - 1 Tanzania, Nov. 18, 2023, African Qualifiers
Libya 1 - 1 Niger, Oct. 17, 2023, International Friendlies
Niger 3 - 0 Somalia, Oct. 14, 2023, International Friendlies
Niger 0 - 2 Uganda, Sept. 7, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Niger 2 - 1 Zambia, Nov. 21, 2023, African Qualifiers
Niger 0 - 1 Tanzania, Nov. 18, 2023, African Qualifiers
Libya 1 - 1 Niger, Oct. 17, 2023, International Friendlies
Niger 3 - 0 Somalia, Oct. 14, 2023, International Friendlies
Niger 0 - 2 Uganda, Sept. 7, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers