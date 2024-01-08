Wigan vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match
Imager: Manchester United

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:15 AM2 hours ago

Don't leave here to follow Wigan vs Manchester United live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Wigan vs Manchester United live, as well as the latest information emerging from the SW Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
3:10 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Wigan vs Manchester United online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the SkY Sports channel.

Wigan vs Manchester United can be tuned into the Blue to Go App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

3:05 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Wigan vs Manchester United match corresponding to the third round of the FA Cup?

This is the start time of the Wigan vs Manchester United match on January 5, 2024 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 2:15 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:15 p.m.

Brazil: 2:15 p.m.

Chile: 2:15 p.m.

Colombia: 2:15 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:15 p.m.

United States: 3:15 p.m. PT and 4:15 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:15 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:15 p.m.

Peru: 5:15 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:15 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:15 p.m.

Japan: 2:15 p.m.

India: 01:15 hours

Nigeria: 07:15 hours

South Africa: 08:15 hours

Australia: 08:15 hours

United Kingdom ET: 09:15 hours

3:00 AM2 hours ago

Manchester United Statements

Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United coach, spoke prior to this decisive FA Cup match: “Yes, they are two very classy players who are going to push the team forward. We are looking forward to playing games again, but we have to wait. “They still need some time to fully return, but it is good that they are already training with the group.”

“Yes, I think there are players who are about to return to the pitch, like Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount. “I think there are players who will be able to return to the team in January.”

“We had a very tough program last year. I think it was one of the toughest in Europe, because we played a lot of games. So, we have to use this time to refresh ourselves and prepare for the second half of the season. We have a lot to play for domestically.”

“You have to kill or be killed in the cups, so we have to be ready. Any opponent will always try to give 100 percent against Manchester United, especially in the FA Cup. So, we have to be well prepared.”

“We have to be prepared for this match. Every game is different and every league is different, but we have to be ready. That's always going to be like that. So we have to come out with the right approach to find a way to win.”

“I like the drinks, because the games are about life or death. So, we have to be ready to play. This will be a great match and all attention will be on it. The home crowd may be hostile, so we have to be fully motivated and ready to play.”

2:55 AM2 hours ago

Manchester United's latest lineup

Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Wan-Bissaka; Mainoo, Eriksen; Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Diallo; Rashford.
2:50 AM2 hours ago

Wigan's latest lineup

S. Tickle; S. Clare, C. Hughes, L. Morrison, S. Sessegnon; L. Shaw, B. Adeeko, M. Godo, C. Lang, J. Jones; J. Magennis.
2:45 AM2 hours ago

How does Manchester United arrive?

Manchester United has not had a good season, the team arrives after losing two goals to one against Nottingham Forest, although prior to this match they beat Aston Villa, they added four games without managing to add three, linking three defeats and a draw.

2:40 AM2 hours ago

How do they get to Wigan?

Wigan tied 1-1 against Barnsley in Football League One, the local team will seek to generate danger and add a victory to surprise and qualify for the next phase. The Ligue One team will go all out to surprise and beat a great rival like United, a match full of many emotions is coming.
2:35 AM2 hours ago

Wigan vs Manchester United match will be played at the DW Stadium

The Wigan vs Manchester United match will be played at the DW Stadium located in Wigan, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Wigan vs Manchester United match, corresponding to the third round of the FA Cup. The match will take place at the DW Stadium at 2:15 p.m.
VAVEL Logo