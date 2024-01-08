Botswana vs Mozambique LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Botswana vs Mozambique Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Botswana vs Mozambique match.
How to watch Botswana vs Mozambique Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Botswana vs Mozambique live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Retrospect
There are 19 meetings between Botswana and Mozambique in history, with two wins for Botswana, 13 for Mozambique and four draws. In friendlies like today's match, there are still eight games, with a victory for Botswana, three draws and four victories for Mozambique. At home Botswana received Mozambique eight other times, with one win, one draw and six defeats. In Friendlies there are still four games, with one victory and three defeats.
Probable Mozambique
Also based on the last time he entered the field, Mozambique's likely team for the friendly is: Siluane, Domingos, Mexer, Malembana and Bruno Langa; Guima, Shaquille, Gildo, Domingues and Baúque; Stanley Ratifo.
Probable Botswana
In the last match they played Botswana entered the field with the following formation, which has the chance to be repeated in today's friendly: Phoko, Velaphi, Kopelang, Ditihokwe and Mangolo; Mohutsiwa, Gaolaolwe, Orebonye, Seakanyeng and Ngele; Tihalefang.
ACN Qualifiers
Botswana will not compete in the African Cup of Nations. In the Qualifiers, the team fell in group J, with four points, tied with Libya. The two classified in the group were Tunisia, with 13 points, tied with Equatorial Guinea. In group L Mozambique came in second place, with 10 points, four below Senegal. Below, eliminated, they saw Benin, with five points, and Rwanda, with three points.
ACN
The friendly match that will be played serves as preparation for the African Cup of Nations. Botswana will not participate in the competition, leaving it out, while Mozambique is in group B, along with Cape Verde, Egypt and Ghana.
Last Matches: Mozambique
Mozambique on the other side arrives with two wins and one defeat as well. On December 16th, 3-2 away from home, the victory was precisely over Botswana, already mentioned. On November 19, at home, the defeat was 2-0 to Algeria, with goals from Chaibi and Zerrouki. And last Saturday (6), 2-0, at home, the victory was over Lesotho, in a friendly.
Last Matches: Botswana
Botswana arrives for the match with two wins and one defeat in the last games they played. On October 16th, at home, the victory was 2-1 over Eswatini. On November 16th, in the World Cup qualifiers, the defeat was at home to Mozambique, 3-2, with goals from Baúque, Ratifo and Muiomo, while TIhalefang and Ngele scored. And on the 21st, at home, the victory was 1-0 over Guinea, with a goal from Seakanyeng.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 International Friendly match: Botswana vs Mozambique Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.