Middlesbrough vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 Carabao Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live from the Carabao Cup 2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live corresponding to the First Leg of the 2023 Carabao Cup Semifinals, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Riverside Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea online and live from the Carabao Cup 2024?
This is the start time of the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on ESPN
Bolivia: 16 hours on ESPN
Brazil: 17 hours on Star+
Chile: 17 hours on ESPN
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN
Ecuador: 15 hours on ESPN
US (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 21 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 17 hours on ESPN
Peru: 15 hours on ESPN
Uruguay: 17 hours on ESPN
Venezuela: 16 hours on ESPN
Argentina: 17 hours on ESPN
Bolivia: 16 hours on ESPN
Brazil: 17 hours on Star+
Chile: 17 hours on ESPN
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN
Ecuador: 15 hours on ESPN
US (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 21 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 17 hours on ESPN
Peru: 15 hours on ESPN
Uruguay: 17 hours on ESPN
Venezuela: 16 hours on ESPN
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last Middlesbrough lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Seny Dieng, Rav van den Berg, Dael Fry, Alex Bangura, Anfernee Dijksteel, Matt Crooks, Daniel Barlaser, Jonathan Howson, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Sam Greenwood and Isaiah Jones.
Sam Greenwood, player to watch!
The Middlesbrough striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Greenwood seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Middlesbrough in attack. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the striker participated in 29 games with Leeds where he scored 2 goals and 2 assists. The British striker was chosen by Boro to be the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Middlesbrough get here?
Middlesbrough is preparing for the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship where it will continue seeking promotion to the Premier League and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets. Middlesbrough finished in fourth position in the EFL Championship with 75 points, after 22 wins, 9 draws and 15 losses. However, their path to the Premier League ended abruptly when they lost in the semifinals against Coventry by the minimum score on aggregate. Some interesting names in this group are Marcus Forss, Sam Greenwood, Matt Crooks, Seny Dieng and Darragh Lenihan, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Middlesbrough will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them.
Chelsea's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Robert Sánchez, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Enzo Fernández, Raheem Sterling, Moisés Caicedo, Armando Broja, Mykhailo Mudryk and Cole Palmer.
Raheem Sterling, player to watch!
The Chelsea winger is going through a great moment with his team as he is one of the top figures within the English team. During this season he has played 9 games, where he has managed to contribute 3 goals and 1 assist, in addition to his team being the third worst offense in the championship. His mission now is to add his ability and help Chelsea get among the great international powers and take the team to the finals of the biggest possible tournaments. Sterling will seek to take advantage of this tournament to secure a place among Chelsea's starters and recover to the highest possible level.
How does Chelsea arrive?
The Blues continue their path in the 2023-2024 Premier League season. The English are among the top 3 teams in the Premier League and will seek to fight for the title and go as far as possible in all their competitions. Chelsea will participate in the Premier, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Enzo Fernández, Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Jorginho, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes in the football year. The Blues continue their preparation in North American territory and this will be a very important duel, because Arsenal is a direct rival in the Premier.
Where is the game?
The Riverside Stadium located in the city of Middlesbrough will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this season of the Carabao Cup 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 34,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea match, corresponding to the First Leg of the 2024 Carabao Cup Semi-Finals. The match will take place at the Riverside Stadium, at 3 pm.