Japan vs Jordan LIVE Updates: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: @TUDN

Update Live Commentary
10:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Japan vs Jordan Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Japan vs Jordan match.
9:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Japan vs Jordan match for Friendly Match 2024?

This is the start time of the game Japana vs Jordan of 9th January in several countries:



Country

Date

Local Time

Streams and Tv Chanel

United Satates

January 9, 2024

10:00 ET

  

Argentina

January 9, 2024

12:00

  

Bolivia

January 9, 2024

10:00

  

Brasil

January 9, 2024

12:00

  

Chile

January 9, 2024

12:00

  

Colombia

January 9, 2024

10:00

  

Ecuador

January 9, 2024

10:00

  

España

January 9, 2024

16:00

  

Mexico

January 9, 2024

9:00

  

Peru

January 9, 2024

10:00

  
9:50 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Jordan player:

The player to watch for this match will be Rajaei Ayed, the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, likewise, the fact that he is on the field gives an assurance to his team that there will be dangerous plays that can end in goal for Nigeria.
9:45 PMan hour ago

Jordan's final lineup:

 

Y. Abulaila; E. Haddad, A. Nasib, S. Ajalin, M. Hasheesh; N. Rashdan, R. Ayed, N. Rawabdeh; M. Tamari, Y. Naimat, A. Olwan.

9:40 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Japan:

The player to watch for this match will be Junya Ito the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, also, the fact that he is on the field gives a security to his team that there will be dangerous plays that can end in goal for Japan.

9:35 PM2 hours ago

Japan's last lineup:

Z. Suzuki; S. Maikuma, H. Fujii, K. Machida, R. Morishita; J. Ito, K. Sano, A. Tanaka, K. Okunuki; R. Ito, M. Hosoya.
9:30 PM2 hours ago

Background:

Japan and Jordan have met on a total of 6 occasions (2 wins for Japan, 3 draws, 1 win for Jordan) where the scales are clearly tipped in favor of the Japanese side. In goal scoring history, Japan has the edge with 12 goals scored to Jordan's 15. Their last duel dates back to the Asian Cup where Japan beat Jordan 2-0 in 2015.
9:25 PM2 hours ago

About the Stadium:

Tokyo Olympic Stadium is an iconic sports venue located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan. It is known for being the main venue of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and has returned to be the epicenter of the Olympic Games in 2020, which was held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This stadium is a key piece of Olympic history, having hosted significant events in two editions of the Olympic Games.

The current design of the Tokyo Olympic Stadium was conceived by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. It was inaugurated in 2019 and has a capacity to hold approximately 68,000 spectators. The stadium's design is distinctive, highlighted by its wooden roof and oval shape that blends harmoniously with the surrounding natural environment.

9:20 PM2 hours ago

The favorites to win

On the other hand, Japan also arrives at the Asian Cup of Nations with the illusion of making a great performance and looking to fight to reach the knockout stages where they will be able to fight for the Cup. Unlike their similar, Japan will have a much more accessible group where they are the favorites to qualify as top of the group to think about knockout stages as they will debut against Vietnam, a team that generally has not had good performances in this tournament, on date 2 they will face Iraq, a team that could complicate things for them but does not represent a latent threat and they will close against Indonesia, a team that is another favorite to be eliminated in the group stage.
9:15 PM2 hours ago

Need to surprise

The Jordanian national team should take advantage of this match against the national team of Japan to have a breakthrough and raise their collective soccer towards their debut in the AFC Asian Cup of Nations 2024, in addition, Jordan will face an extremely strict group, but with a real and high possibility of qualifying to the next stage of this tournament. To begin with, they will debut against the national team of Malaysia in a match where Jordan could take advantage of the three points, then, they will have to face one of the favorite teams to win the glory, South Korea, the South Koreans will surely make it difficult for Jordan and will not let the three points escape easily and will close against Bahrain, a team that little by little has raised its level.
9:10 PM2 hours ago

Preparing for the Asian Cup of Nations

The new edition of the Asian Cup of Nations is just around the corner and little by little the nations of the continent that has begun to export several players to the top leagues of the world are beginning to gather their best players to represent the colors of their flag in the quest for the eternal glory of Asia. In this friendly match between Japan and Jordan, both teams will be able to test the level they will face and the level they will have to be at in order to face a great challenge such as this tournament. Also, after being out of national competitions for a long time, these 90 minutes will be useful for the players to polish and refine details, improving their collective and individual game.
9:05 PM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Japan vs Jordan match will be played at Tokyo Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, Japan. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
9:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match: Japan vs Jordan!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo