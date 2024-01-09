Fiorentina vs Bologna LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Italy Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Fiorentina vs Bologna match for Italy Cup Match?
This is the start time of the game Fiorentina vs Bologna of 9th January in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 9, 2024
|
15:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
January 9, 2024
|
18:00
|
Bolivia
|
January 9, 2024
|
15:00
|
Brazil
|
January 9, 2024
|
18:00
|
Chile
|
January 9, 2024
|
18:00
|
Colombia
|
January 9, 2024
|
15:00
|
Ecuador
|
January 9, 2024
|
15:00
|
Spain
|
January 9, 2024
|
21:00
|
Mexico
|
January 9, 2024
|
14:00
|
Peru
|
January 9, 2024
|
15:00
Watch out for this Bologna player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Joshua Zirkzee knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Bologna.
Last Bologna lineup:
L. Skorupski; V. Kristansen, R, Calafiori, S. Beukema, S. Posch; N. Moro, R. Freuler; K. Urbanski, L. Ferguson, A. Saelemaekers; J. Zirkzee.
Watch out for this Fiorentina player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Lucas Beltran. The Argentinian attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Lucas Beltran knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Fiorentina.
Last Fiorentina line-up:
P. Terracciano; M. Kayode, N. Milenkovic, L. Ranieri, C. Biraghi; Arthur, A. Duncan; J. Ikoné, G. Bonaventura, C. Kouame; L. Beltrán.
Background:
Fiorentina and Bologna have met on a total of 147 occasions (58 wins for Fiorentina, 47 draws, 42 wins for Bologna) where the balance is clearly in favor of the Fiorentina side. In terms of goals, 191 have been scored in favor of Fiorentina and only 155 in favor of Bologna. Their last meeting dates back to the current season on matchday 12 of the 23/24 season where Fiorentina beat Bologna 2-1.
About the Stadium
The Artemio Franchi Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Florence, Italy. It is the home of the ACF Fiorentina soccer club. The stadium is named after Artemio Franchi, who was a prominent Italian soccer leader and president of UEFA. Built in 1931, the stadium has undergone several renovations over the years to modernize its facilities. It has a capacity of approximately 43,000 spectators. Its architecture has been designed to provide an optimal viewing experience for fans, with seating arranged to offer good visibility from any part of the stadium. The Stadio Artemio Franchi has been the scene of several sporting events and significant moments in the history of Italian soccer. In addition to hosting ACF Fiorentina matches, it has also been used for international matches and other major sporting events.
Return Fiorentina to glory
On the other hand, Fiorentina's mission is to impose itself on the field and to make it weigh against an opponent that could prove to be quite uncomfortable for the team that wears and boasts the purple color. Fiorentina reached the quarterfinals after beating Parma in the last round in a match that went to a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in the 90 minutes and a 4-1 victory from eleven penalty kicks. It is also important for Fiore to know how to face this match as the Italian team is still alive in the UEFA Conference League, so they will have to alternate teams to avoid being tired for their next match.
Surprise is the order of the day
The Bologna team wants to cause a surprise away from home by trying to eliminate Fiorentina in their own territory and accompanied by their people in what will be a very tough 90 minutes to advance to the semifinals of the competition that seeks a new champion of Italy. Likewise, Bologna has a good letter of introduction as far as this match is concerned, since in the last phase they eliminated Inter Milan, the last champion of the tournament, so they arrive after having eliminated the favorite, showing the whole country of the boot that Bologna is to be respected and feared in every match.
In search of the Italian throne
The actions of one of the most important competitions of the Italian Calcio have resumed, the Coppa Italia resumes its quarterfinal matches with the intention of looking for the clubs that will fight in 90 minutes for the pass to the semifinals of the competition and can continue with the dream of fighting to try to lift the coveted trophy at the end of the season. It should also be remembered that in addition to the financial prize for winning the competition, the team that manages to lift the Coppa Italia trophy will be able to participate in the UEFA Europa League the following year, so there are more reasons for the teams to strive to give their best in every game and achieve the goal set at the beginning of the season.
Kick-off time
The Fiorentina vs Bologna match will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi, in Florencia, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
