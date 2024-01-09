Kyrgyzstan vs Vietnam LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Kyrgyzstan vs Vietnam live, as well as the latest information from Al Bayt Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Kyrgyzstan vs Vietnam live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Kyrgyzstan vs Vietnam match live on TV and online?
The Kyrgyzstan vs Vietnam match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Kyrgyzstan vs Vietnam?
This is the kickoff time for the Kyrgyzstan vs Vietnam match on January 9, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 hrs. -
Bolivia: 11:30 hrs. -
Brazil: 12:30 hrs. -
Chile: 11:30 hrs. -
Colombia: 10:30 hrs. -
Ecuador: 10:30 hrs. -
Spain: 17:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:30 hrs. -
Peru: 10:30 hrs. -
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs. -
Referee team
To be confirmed.
Key player in Vietnam
One of the players to take into account in Vietnam is Dinh Bac Nguyen, the center forward is currently playing for Club Quang Nam FC of Vietnam, he has played two matches so far in the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and in the total number of matches he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored one goal, this one against the Philippines.
Key player in Kyrgyzstan
One of the most outstanding players in Kyrgyzstan is Kayrat Zhyrgalbek, the central midfielder is currently playing for Club Aksu of Kazakhstan. He has played two matches in the current edition of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and in the total number of matches he has already scored one assist and one goal, this one against Malaysia.
History Kyrgyzstan vs Vietnam
In total, the two teams have not met on any occasion, so the match on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Actuality - Vietnam
Vietnam has been performing well in the current edition of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, because after playing a total of two matches, it is in the number two position in the standings with three points, this after winning one match, drawing zero and losing one, leaving a goal difference of +1, this after scoring two goals and conceding one.
China 2 - 0 Vietnam
- Last five games
Vietnam 0 - 2 Uzbekistan
South Korea 6 - 0 Vietnam
Philippines 0 - 2 Vietnam
Vietnam 0 - 1 Iraq
Actuality - Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has had a bad performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, because after playing two matches they are in the third position of the standings with three points, this score was achieved after winning one match, drawing zero and losing one, they have also scored four goals and conceded four, for a goal difference of 0.
Malaysia 4 - 3 Kyrgyzstan
- Last five games
Malaysia 4 - 3 Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 1 - 0 Oman
Kyrgyzstan 1 - 4 Uzbekistan
U A E 1 - 0 Kyrgyzstan
Syria 1 - 1 Kyrgyzstan
The match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium
The match between Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in the city of Jor (Qatar), the stadium is where the Qatar national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 2016 and has a capacity of approximately 68,900 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Kyrgyzstan vs Vietnam match, valid for friendly match 2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
