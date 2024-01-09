Burundi vs Argelia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Match Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for Burundi vs Algeria live in an international friendly match, as well as the latest information from the Stade de Kegue. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Other matches on tuesday in the international friendlies.
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Burundi and Algeria, Japan vs Jordan, Zambia vs Cameroon, Indonesia vs Iran, Saudi Arabia vs Palestine and Vietnam vs Kyrgyzstan are the friendly matches for tomorrow, The tournament has some very high quality teams and players, all gearing up for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off next week.
Stade de Kégué
It is located in Togo, and is one of the most important stadiums in the African country, it has a capacity for 25 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on January 12, 2000, it will be the setting for this international friendly match between Burundi and Algeria, a match that promises to be one of the most exciting in this international date towards the African Cup.
Where and how to watch Burundi vs Algeria online and live in an international friendly
The match Burundi vs Algeria will not be broadcast on television.
Burundi vs Algeria will not be broadcast via live streaming.
If you want to watch Burundi vs Algeria live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best bet.
What time is the Burundi vs Algeria match in this international friendly?
This is the kick-off time for the Burundi vs Algeria match on 9 January 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 12:00 noon
Spain: 16:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 05:00 hours
India: 01:00 hours
Nigeria: 01:00 hours
South Africa: 00:00 hours
Australia: 07:00 hours
United Kingdom: 16:00 hours
France: 16:00
Italy: 16:00
Netherlands: 16:00
Belgium: 16:00
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on all their players and their best players for tomorrow's match, which promises to be a very exciting international friendly.
Background
History shows that only once have these two teams met and in that match the two teams ended up drawing 1-1, but on this occasion the favourite to win will be Algeria, as they have much more quality players and in TOP teams in Europe.
How does Burundi get there?
The Burundi team will not play in the African Cup, but will be looking to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers where they are in competition, a team that has suffered a lot and the results have not been given, will try to give their best effort against one of the best teams in Africa such as Algeria, this is how the Burundi team arrives to this international match that promises to have a lot of intensity, goals and emotions tomorrow.
How does Algeria get there?
Algeria comes from defeating Togo with a score of 3-0, they will play their last preparation match before the African Cup, they will try to arrive in their best point for this official tournament, a selection that will have their best players and stars that play in Europe, it is expected to be a very close match, where they will define their starting eleven for their debut next Monday in the African Cup, in this way Algeria arrives to this international friendly match.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of Burundi vs Algeria, an international friendly match. The match will take place at the Kegue Stadium at 09:00 (CDMX).