Zambia vs Cameroon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Match Friendly

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Zambia vs Cameroon live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Jeddah Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Zambia vs Cameroon online and live
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Zambia vs Cameroon can not be tuned in live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Zambia vs Cameroon match corresponding to the international warm-up friendly match?
This is the start time of the Zambia vs Cameroon match on January 8, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 07:00 hours
Bolivia: 07:00 hours
Brazil: 07:00 hours
Chile: 07:00 hours
Colombia: 07_00 hours
Ecuador: 07:00 hours
United States: 8:00 a.m. PT and 9:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 07:00 hours
Paraguay: 08:00 hours
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Venezuela: 07:00 hours
Japan: 07:00 hours
India: 6:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 08:15 hours
United Kingdom ET: 09:15 hours
Zambia Statements
Avram Grant, Zambia coach, spoke to the media: “We have to be reasonable. We are in the third pot in Africa, which means there are two teams [in the group] better than us and they are better on paper, but of course Ivory Coast were also better than us [but we beat them in the qualifiers ].
“We need to be very realistic; We need to see what we have, what team we have and then we can get the best out of our team... And even if we are not at the top right now, this is our goal [to be at the top]. "
Cameroon's latest lineup
T. Mulenga; R. Kabwe, D. Chanda, S. Sunzu, B. Chepeshi; E. Banda, K. Kangwa, F. Sakala, C. Chama, L. Banda; P. Daka.
Zambia's latest lineup
F. Ondoa; D. Yongwa, O. González, C. Wooh, J. Castelletto; A. Zambo-Anguissa, O. Ntcham, J. Tchamadeu, C. N'Jie, G. N'Koudou; F. Magri.
How does Cameroon arrive?
Cameroon comes to this match after having had its game against Equatorial Guinea cancelled, however prior to this Cameroon would have tied 1-1 against Libya and beat Mauricia three goals to zero in the first match of the Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup.
How does Zambia get there?
Zambia has not been active since 2021, where they fell in their last match in the group stage of the African qualifiers towards the World Cup in Qatar. In this match they will seek to emerge victorious in their preparation for the African Cup.
Zambia vs Cameroon match will be played at Jeddah Stadium
The Zambia vs Cameroon match will be played at the Jeddah Stadium located in Wigan, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Zambia vs Cameroon match, corresponding to the international friendly preparation match. The match will take place at the Jeddah Stadium at 7:00 am.