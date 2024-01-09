Zambia vs Cameroon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Match Friendly
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Zambia vs Cameroon live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Jeddah Stadium.
What time is the Zambia vs Cameroon match corresponding to the international warm-up friendly match?

Zambia Statements

Avram Grant, Zambia coach, spoke to the media: “We have to be reasonable. We are in the third pot in Africa, which means there are two teams [in the group] better than us and they are better on paper, but of course Ivory Coast were also better than us [but we beat them in the qualifiers ].

“We need to be very realistic; We need to see what we have, what team we have and then we can get the best out of our team... And even if we are not at the top right now, this is our goal [to be at the top]. "

Cameroon's latest lineup

T. Mulenga; R. Kabwe, D. Chanda, S. Sunzu, B. Chepeshi; E. Banda, K. Kangwa, F. Sakala, C. Chama, L. Banda; P. Daka.
Zambia's latest lineup

F. Ondoa; D. Yongwa, O. González, C. Wooh, J. Castelletto; A. Zambo-Anguissa, O. Ntcham, J. Tchamadeu, C. N'Jie, G. N'Koudou; F. Magri.
How does Cameroon arrive?

Cameroon comes to this match after having had its game against Equatorial Guinea cancelled, however prior to this Cameroon would have tied 1-1 against Libya and beat Mauricia three goals to zero in the first match of the Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup.

How does Zambia get there?

Zambia has not been active since 2021, where they fell in their last match in the group stage of the African qualifiers towards the World Cup in Qatar. In this match they will seek to emerge victorious in their preparation for the African Cup.
Zambia vs Cameroon match will be played at Jeddah Stadium

The Zambia vs Cameroon match will be played at the Jeddah Stadium located in Wigan, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Zambia vs Cameroon match, corresponding to the international friendly preparation match. The match will take place at the Jeddah Stadium at 7:00 am.
