Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Spain Supercup Match
What time is Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid match for Spain Supercup?

This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid of January 10th in several countries:

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

January 10, 2024

14:00

 

Argentina

January 10, 2024

16:00

 

Bolivia

January 10, 2024

14:00

 

Brazil

January 10, 2024

16:00

 

Chile

January 10, 2024

16:00

 

Colombia

January 10, 2024

14:00

 

Ecuador

January 10, 2024

14:00

 

Spain

January 10, 2024

20:00 

 

Mexico

January 10, 2024

13:00

Sky Sports

Peru

January 10, 2024

14:00 

  
Watch out for this Atletico Madrid player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Atletico Madrid's iconic center forward, Antoine Griezmann. The French attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control so opposing defenses should always be alert as Antoine Griezmann knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal in favor of Atletico Madrid.

Atlético de Madrid's final lineup:

J. Oblak; Hermoso, J. Giménez, A. Witsel; Koke; R. De Paul, M. Llorente, S. Lino, R. Riquelme; Á. Morata, A. Griezmann.
Watch out for this Real Madrid player:

For this match, the player to watch will be midfielder Jude Bellingham. The English player of Los Merengues is very loved by the fans of the team and he has been in charge of giving them a couple of joys, making magic with the ball when it enters the domain of his feet, evading rivals until reaching the small area to put in a brilliant cross or a cross shot that gives Real Madrid the advantage in the commitment. 

Latest Real Madrid lineup:

Kepa; F. Garcia, Nacho, A. Rüdiger, L. Vásquez; L. Modric, T. Kross, F. Valverde; J. Bellingham; Rodrygo, B. Díaz.
Background:

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have met on a total of 215 occasions (108 Real Madrid wins, 52 draws, 55 Atletico Madrid wins) where the balance is in favor of the Real Madrid side. In terms of goals, 359 goals have been scored in favor of Real Madrid, while 276 have been scored in favor of Atletico Madrid. Their last duel dates back to the 23/24 season on matchday 6 of LaLiga where Real Madrid lost 3-1 against Atlético de Madrid.
About the Stadium

KSU Stadium, formerly known as King Saud University Stadium, is a multi-functional complex located in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. This stadium is located within the campus of King Saud University. In September 2020, the Saudi Media Company acquired the management rights to operate the stadium and changed its name. On October 26, 2020, Saudi Media Company signed an agreement with Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr FC for the stadium to become its official home.

On October 12, 2018, the stadium hosted its first international friendly match, pitting the Saudi Arabian national team against the Brazilian national team. The match ended in a 0-2 victory for Brazil, thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Alex Sandro. Subsequently, on December 22, 2019, the stadium hosted the 2019 Italian Super Cup, in which SS Lazio faced Juventus, resulting in a victory for the home team with a score of 3-1. This stadium has become a relevant venue for international sporting events and football-related activities in Saudi Arabia.

We need to give a real blow on the table

Unlike Real Madrid, which arrives as the favorite to win and also, in a certain way, obliged to come out of Saudi Arabia with flying colors, Atletico Madrid comes to this match with a simple mission, impossible, half possible or whatever character it has according to the vision of each fan and that is that the colchoneros must make the first surprise of the season, eliminating Los Merengues in the first dispute for a "title" of the season, and is that whoever is eliminated will have missed a great opportunity to lift at least one trophy this season. In addition, Atletico Madrid have arguments to worry the white house since they are currently fifth in LaLiga with 38 points and threaten to fight for third place.
The hierarchy must be maintained

The King of Spain and the World is looking to add one more cup to his trophy cabinet in this second round of the season, that is why, having finished first in the overall standings before the break for the New Year's celebrations in Spain, the Real Madrid team comes to this match with the obligation to get the victory against an Atlético de Madrid that will surely not give up so easily, where the importance of being superior to advance to the next phase will be a decisive factor throughout the 90 minutes. Currently, Real Madrid comes into this match in the first position with 48 points, with 15 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeat. Likewise, in terms of goal statistics, the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti has scored 40 goals in favor and conceded only 11, having a goal difference of +29 goals. After this game, Madrid will face their LaLiga duel against Almeria, so it will be necessary to win not only to sleep calmly as finalists, but also to arrive with the highest spirits to the next match.
One step away from the most important match

The road to the Spanish Super Cup continues with the arrival of the semifinals where four teams will compete for the two qualifying tickets to the final of the competition with the aim of trying to reach the match that could give them a championship to show off in the institution's trophy cabinets and also to give a cheer to their fans who want to see their team triumph in a tournament as important as this one. For this match, there will be 90 minutes of intense emotions as the Madrid derby will steal part of the semifinals when Real Madrid will face Atlético de Madrid in a duel that promises to spark as both teams are having an excellent performance so far this season and are fighting hard for the LaLiga 23/24 title.
Kick-off time

The Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid match will be played at Al -Awwal Stadium, in Riad, Saudi Arabia. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Spain Supercup: Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
