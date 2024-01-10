RD Congo vs Burkina Faso LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Match Friendly
Image: Congo

In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for DR Congo vs Burkina Faso live in an international friendly match, as well as the latest information from Baniyas Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
Baniyas Stadium

It is a stadium located in Abu Dhabi, will host this match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso, has a capacity of 6 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 2009, no doubt a great stadium for this international friendly match that will serve as preparation for the 2024 African Cup.

Other matches this Wednesday in international friendlies.

Tomorrow, in addition to this match between DR Congo vs Burkina Faso, the friendly matches of Saudi Arabia vs Hong Kong and Tunisia vs Cape Verde, are the friendly matches for tomorrow, matches that have very high quality teams and players, all getting ready for the 2024 African Cup that kicks off next week.
Where and how to watch DR Congo vs Burkina Faso online and live in an international friendly match

The match of DR Congo vs Burkina Faso will not be broadcasted on TV.
The DR Congo vs Burkina Faso match will not be broadcast via streaming.

If you want to watch DR Congo vs Burkina Faso live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the RD Congo vs Burkina Faso match in this international friendly?

This is the kick-off time for the Congo vs Burkina Faso match on January 10, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 09:00 hours

Bolivia: 09:00 hours

Brazil: 09:00 hours

Chile: 9:00 a.m.

Colombia: 9:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 9:00 a.m.

Spain: 13:00 hours

United States: 07:00 hours PT and 08:00 hours ET

Mexico: 06:00 hours

Paraguay: 09:00 hours

Peru: 09:00 hours

Uruguay: 09:00 hours

Venezuela: 09:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 18:00 hours

Nigeria: 5:00 p.m.

South Africa: 18:00 hours

Australia: 00:00 hours

United Kingdom: 13:00 hours

France: 13:00 hours

Italy: 13:00 hours

Netherlands: 13:00 hours

Belgium: 13:00 hours

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on all their players and their best players for tomorrow's match, which promises to be a very exciting international friendly.
Background

The record leans to Burkina Faso since they have met on 3 occasions, leaving a record of a draw and 2 wins for Burkina Faso, Congo has never been able to get the win, so tomorrow Burkina Faso will be the favorite to win in this last international friendly.
How does Burkina Faso arrive?

For its part, Burkina Faso has just lost 2-1 to Iran, a match that was very close, with two teams that gave a great show, will face Congo in what will also be their last match of preparation for the African Cup, which is expected to be a very exciting tournament, so the two teams arrive at tomorrow's match.
How does Congo arrive?

DR Congo comes from a goalless draw against Angola, a match that had very few emotions, tomorrow they will play their last preparation match for next Wednesday's debut in the African Cup, which is expected to be a very close match against Burkina Faso and where they will have to define a starting eleven for their first official tournament of the year, so DR Congo arrives to this last international friendly match.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the DR Congo vs Burkina Faso live stream, corresponding to an international friendly match. The match will take place at Baniyas Stadium at 06:00 (CDMX).
