Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Match Friendly

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia as well as the latest information from the Sealine Resort Stadium.
Where to watch Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia in International Friendly?
If you want to watch the Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia match, it will not be available on television.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia International Friendly match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:30 a.m.
Brazil: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 9:30 a.m.
Spain: 4:30 p.m.
United States: 11:30 a.m. ET
Mexico: 9:30 a.m. ET
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 9:30 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 12:30 p.m.
India: 8:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 9:30 a.m.
South Africa: 9:30 a.m.
Australia: 0930 hours
United Kingdom ET: 0930 hours
Watch out for this Saudi Arabian player
Firas Al-Buraikan plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ahli. The 23-year-old striker has nine goals and four assists in 14 games for his club. He is coming off a goal against Lebanon. He has scored four goals in his last four games. In 37 international appearances, he has seven goals and three assists.
Watch out for this Hong Kong player
Pui-Hin Poon, a 23-year-old striker who plays for Kitchee FC. He has two goals in 11 matches for his club. He has played in the two friendly matches in preparation for the Asian Cup, scoring against China. He has only eight caps for the Hong Kong senior national team where he has scored three goals.
News - Saudi Arabia
They continue to get in shape for the start of the Asian Cup and in their first two matches the sensations have been positive. They have beaten Lebanon, while they have drawn goalless against Palestine. They have won three of their last four games and have not lost since October against Mali in a friendly match.
News - Hong Kong
Hong Kong continues to prepare for its Asian Cup opener on January 14. In the first friendly, they beat China 1-2, in a match in which their opponents were reduced to nine players. They lost 1-2 to Tajikistan in the most recent friendly. They have won only one of their last five matches.
Background
A total of five times the teams of Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia have met, with a favorable balance for the latter, which has won the last five duels. The last time they met was in July 2011 in a World Cup qualifier in which Saudi Arabia won 5-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Sealine Resort Stadium, which is located in Qatar.
Preview of the match
Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia will meet this Wednesday, January 10, in a friendly match.
