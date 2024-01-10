Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Liverpool vs Fulham Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Fulham match for the Carabao Cup.
What time is the Liverpool vs Fulham match for Carabao Cup 2024?
This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Fulham of January 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Fulham's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Bernd Leno, Tim Ream, Issa Diop, Timothy Castagne, Kenny Tete, João Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Harrison Reed, Raúl Jiménez, Willian and Harry Wilson.
Liverpool's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Kostas Tsimikas, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah.
Fulham players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Fulham's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brentford. Mexican player Raúl Jiménez (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Midfielder Andreas Pereira (#18) is another play distributor on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper Bernd Leno (#17) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Wednesday.
Fulham in the tournament
Fulham is in thirteenth place in the Premier League, it has 24 points after 7 games won, 3 drawn and 10 lost. In the Carabao Cup they managed to overcome the second phase by winning 5-3 on penalties against Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage. In the third round they managed to beat Norwich City 2-1 in their stadium. They got their ticket to the quarter-finals by beating Ipswich Town 3-1 in the round of 16. In the next phase they faced Everton and ended up winning 7 to 6 on penalties. Their last game was against Arsenal on 31 December, the game ended in a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage and they thus won another match in the Premier League. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Liverpool players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Fulham and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Liverpool. The player Mohamed Salah (#11) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Forward Darwin Núñez (#9) is another distributor of play on the field who is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 31-year-old goalkeeper Alisson Becker (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Wednesday.
Liverpool in the tournament
Liverpool had a good start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in first position in the general table after 13 games won, 6 tied and 1 lost, with 45 points. In the third round of the Carabao Cup they won 3-1 against Leicester City at Anfield. They got their ticket to the quarterfinals by defeating Bournemouth 2-1 in the round of 16. In the next phase they faced West Ham and ended up winning 5-1 at Anfield. Their last game was on January 1st, resulting in a 4-2 win against Newcastle United at Anfield and thereby winning another Premier League game. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Anfield is located in the city of London, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 54,074 spectators and is the home of Liverpool FC of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on September 28, 1884 and was previously the stadium of Liverpool FC.