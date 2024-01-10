Benfica vs Braga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Portuguese Cup 2024 Match
Foto: Benfica

Update Live Commentary
3:45 AM42 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Benfica vs Braga on TV in real time?

Benfica - Braga

Portuguese Cup

Date: January 10, 2023

Time: 3:45 pm ET

Venue: Estádio da Luz, located in Lisbon, Portugal

Broadcast: Star+

 

One of the great clashes in Portuguese soccer, the teams have met 157 times between the country's main competitions and also in the Europa League, with the numbers favoring the team from the capital. Benfica have won 101 times to Braga's 25, with a further 31 draws. As a result, the Reds have scored far more goals, 359 to the Minho Warriors' 140.

3:40 AMan hour ago

When is the Benfica vs Braga match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Benfica and Braga will kick off at 3:45 pm ET at the Estádio da Luz, in Portugal, in the Portuguese Cup 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
3:35 AMan hour ago

Benfica's probable line-up:

Anatoliy Trubin; Fredrik Aursnes, António Silva, Nicolás Otamendi, Morato; Orkun Kokçu, João Neves; Ángel Di María, Rafa Silva, João Mário; Arthur Cabral.
3:30 AMan hour ago

Braga's probable line-up:

Matheus Magalhães; Víctor Gómez , Serdar Saatci, José Fonte, Cristián Borja; Vitor Carvalho, João Moutinho; Rony Lopes, Rodrigo Zalazar, Ricardo Horta; Abel Ruiz. 
3:25 AMan hour ago

Rafa Silva

One of Benfica's main stars, Rafa Silva is the player who should be able to stand out easily in the Portuguese Cup match against Braga. The player has been in top form in recent matches, with four assists and two goals in the last three games, most notably against Famalicão. The hosts won 3-0 on Wednesday, with Rafa scoring one and assisting the other two.
3:20 AMan hour ago

Benfica favorite to win the match

At the very least, it will be a great game. Despite not being at their best in big games, Braga have the qualities to spring a surprise. They've won five of their last six away games. However, Benfica are in an even more dominant phase, being extremely regular in front of their own fans. So even though it's a tough game, Benfica have the upper hand in this match.
3:15 AMan hour ago

Braga

Braga know that they don't have the upper hand in this knockout round. They are also fighting the habit of not being able to show their best form in the big games. But records are made to be broken and soccer allows bad luck to surprise. And Braga have the technical qualities and a consistent season to have enough reason to be confident of springing a surprise.

Braga come into this match unbeaten in three matches. However, the draw on the last matchday in a direct clash against Vitória de Guimarães tasted like defeat. After all, they had beaten their rivals 1-0 at home until the second half when they conceded the equalizer. Despite not having any worrying defensive figures, the club has conceded goals in its last six games. However, it's worth noting their excellent recent record as visitors - they've won 5 of their last 6 games.
 

3:10 AMan hour ago

Benfica:

Certainly, if they had the choice, Benfica would be willing to face another opponent, as they would theoretically have other more accessible teams in this knockout round. However, Benfica are one of the country's giants and although they respect their opponents in this round of 16, they play at home, are more experienced, have more strength in depth and qualities, as well as dominance in recent history against them. In other words, if Benfica can impose their natural rhythm, they have a great chance of qualifying.

In addition, if the historical incentives weren't enough, the timing is also more favorable for the Reds. After all, they've been undefeated for a long time and have won five in a row. As well as having an extremely impressive attack, Benfica remain defensively sound. For example, they haven't conceded a goal in 3 of their last 4 matches. On the road, Benfica are still very strong. They have won 4 of their last 6 games, remaining unbeaten in this stretch.

Benfica
Benfica

 

3:05 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE

The match between Benfica and Braga is valid for the 3rd round of the Portuguese Cup 2023/24.

Benfica are the odds-on favorites to win this Wednesday's match. The club has five unbeaten wins to its name, especially in the last two meetings, both of which it won 3-0. The club also won the last two matches against this round's opponents, 1-0 in both.

And as previously mentioned, the two most recent games between the clubs ended not only with Benfica winning, but with the score ending 1-0 in both. There's a good chance that this scoreline will be repeated, even more so given that the last meeting took place just three rounds ago in the Portuguese League. In all, he has scored in three of Benfica's last five games, and he was the only player to score in the last two games against Braga.

The match takes place in the Portuguese Cup championship of Portugal on January 10, 2023 at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

3:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Benfica - Braga live score

Olá, amante do futebol! Agora é momento de partida decisiva da entre duas equipes: de um lado o Benfica. Enquanto do outro lado está a equipe do Braga. Acompanhe tudo do duelo entre os times aqui, no tempo real da VAVEL Brasil.
 
