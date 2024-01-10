Benfica vs Braga LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Portuguese Cup 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Benfica vs Braga on TV in real time?
When is the Benfica vs Braga match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Benfica's probable line-up:
Braga's probable line-up:
Rafa Silva
Benfica favorite to win the match
Braga
Braga come into this match unbeaten in three matches. However, the draw on the last matchday in a direct clash against Vitória de Guimarães tasted like defeat. After all, they had beaten their rivals 1-0 at home until the second half when they conceded the equalizer. Despite not having any worrying defensive figures, the club has conceded goals in its last six games. However, it's worth noting their excellent recent record as visitors - they've won 5 of their last 6 games.
Benfica:
In addition, if the historical incentives weren't enough, the timing is also more favorable for the Reds. After all, they've been undefeated for a long time and have won five in a row. As well as having an extremely impressive attack, Benfica remain defensively sound. For example, they haven't conceded a goal in 3 of their last 4 matches. On the road, Benfica are still very strong. They have won 4 of their last 6 games, remaining unbeaten in this stretch.
TIME AND PLACE
Benfica are the odds-on favorites to win this Wednesday's match. The club has five unbeaten wins to its name, especially in the last two meetings, both of which it won 3-0. The club also won the last two matches against this round's opponents, 1-0 in both.
And as previously mentioned, the two most recent games between the clubs ended not only with Benfica winning, but with the score ending 1-0 in both. There's a good chance that this scoreline will be repeated, even more so given that the last meeting took place just three rounds ago in the Portuguese League. In all, he has scored in three of Benfica's last five games, and he was the only player to score in the last two games against Braga.
The match takes place in the Portuguese Cup championship of Portugal on January 10, 2023 at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.
Portuguese Cup
Date: January 10, 2023
Time: 3:45 pm ET
Venue: Estádio da Luz, located in Lisbon, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+
One of the great clashes in Portuguese soccer, the teams have met 157 times between the country's main competitions and also in the Europa League, with the numbers favoring the team from the capital. Benfica have won 101 times to Braga's 25, with a further 31 draws. As a result, the Reds have scored far more goals, 359 to the Minho Warriors' 140.