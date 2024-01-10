Tunez vs Cabo Verde LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly 2024 Match
Where and how to watch Tunisia vs Cape Verde online and live from International Friendly Match 2024?

The match will be broadcast by SKY Sports.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

This is the kick-off time for the Tunisia vs Cape Verde match in several countries:

Argentina: 2:30 p.m. 

Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. 

Brazil: 14:30 

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

Colombia: 12:30 pm 

Ecuador: 12:30 p.m. 

USA (ET): 12:30 P.M. USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. 

Spain: 6:30 p.m. 

Mexico: 11:30 a.m. 

Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.

Peru: 12:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 2:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:30 p.m.

Last alignment of Cape Verde

This was Bubista's starting eleven against Eswatini:

1 Vozinha
4 Pico
5 Logan
6 Patrick
8 João Paulo
10 Jamiro
11 Garry
17 Willy
18 Kenny
20 Ryan (C)
21 Bebe

Latest Tunisia lineup

This was Jalel Kadri's starting eleven against Mauritania:

Bechir Ben Said, Wajdi Kechrida, Ali Abdi, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Ellyes Skhiri, Aïssa Laïdouni, Naïm Sliti, Haythem Jouini, Elias Achouri.

Statements by Cape Verde

The striker of the "Blue Sharks", Hélio Varela confirmed that he will not represent his national team in the African Cup of Nations.

"I hereby inform you that, as reported, I will not be present in the CAN of my country, which is Cape Verde. It is completely false that I was already training when the decision was made. It was a decision that anyone who knows me knows how difficult it was to make. They know my love for the country and my pride in wearing the Cape Verde jersey, but it was still a decision taken individually and notified in time. I can only be thankful for being called up and pray to God that we will be very happy together in the future. I wish my teammates and coaching staff a blessed participation and to bring the trophy to our people and our country," said the 21-year-old striker.

 

Statements by Tunisia

After salvaging a draw against Mauritania, Tunisia national team coach Jalel Kadri acknowledged that the lack of activity of some of his players with their respective teams, as well as a lack of finishing in front of goal, were important factors in Tunisia's failure to win last Saturday at the Olympic Stadium in Radès.

"It was a difficult match as expected, given the average physical condition of some players who have been resting with their clubs since mid-December. The tactical plan adopted by the Mauritanian team, favoring especially a low defensive block and very closed lines, caused us problems in attack. We will continue our preparation at the same pace with the objective of arriving on the 16th of the month in our best tactical and physical shape against Namibia," said the coach.

On the other hand, Tunisia defender Ali Abdi accepted that the match against Cape Verde will be a great test to get ready for both the World Cup Qualifiers and the African Cup.

"It was a good test despite the draw and we are called upon in the few days remaining before the CAN to overcome our difficulties and improve our game and, in particular, our fitness. We must show better against Cape Verde, next Wednesday, in the last match before the competition," said the defender.

How does Cape Verde arrive?

The Cape Verde National Team is coming from a valuable 2-0 victory over its similar Eswatini, a result that places it second in Group D of the World Cup Qualifiers. The team coached by Bubista will also play in the African Cup of Nations, so the friendly match against the Tunisians will be a great test before making their debut against Ghana in the African Cup.

How does Tunisia arrive?

The Tunisian team comes into this match after a scoreless draw against Mauritania in a friendly match played last Saturday, January 6 at the Olympic Stadium of Radès, the first of two matches to be played before the start of the African Cup. On the other hand, Tunisia got their second win in the World Cup qualifiers, beating Malawi 1-0. The team coached by Jalel Kadri qualified as top of the group for the African Cup qualifiers to be played this month in Ivory Coast.

The match will be played at the Stade Olympique de Gades.

The match Tunisia vs Cape Verde will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Gades, located in the capital of Tunisia. The stadium was inaugurated in 1998 and has a capacity for 60 thousand fans.

