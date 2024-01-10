Misfiring Gunners: three things that are impacting Arsenal's season in adject losing streak

Just over 4 weeks ago, it seemed as if Arsenal were flying. They had defeated Brighton 2-0 in an emphatic victory at The Emirates and sat top of the pile in the Premier League, one point ahead of their title rivals Liverpool.

However, Mikel Arteta's men are now winless in four matches. The Gunners suffered needless defeats to West Ham United and Fulham, and have failed to beat Liverpool on two occasions, crashing out of the FA Cup last weekend in front of their fans.

Now sitting five points off the top in 4th place, this change in form has been alarming for the north London club. Whether it's misfortune within their matches or a lack of squad depth, we will take a look at what has gone wrong for Arsenal in recent games, and whether it can be improved.

Squandered chances amid domination

One thing that was noticed during the FA Cup Fixture last Sunday was Arsenal's wasteful shooting. The Gunners racked up 18 shots compared to their opponent's 12, including 5 big chances, yet failed to convert any of them.

Artetas' style also allowed the team to have the majority of the ball with 54% possession, but this would prove futile as Liverpool took their opportunity, and fortune with Jakub Kiwiors' own goal, to win the game 2-0.

This has been an alarming trend in the past few games for Arsenal, especially in their home clash with West Ham. 30 shots compared to the Irons's 6, yet a 2-0 defeat would be the result for Arteta and his team.

Further opportunities being missed in the games at Anfield and Craven Cottage meant that they have scored only two goals in their last four in all competitions, despite the expected goals metric suggesting they should've scored just under seven, at 6.91xG.

This statistic shows just how wasteful Arsenal have been with their possession and their clinical prowess, and this becomes further evident when we compare their top scorers' to the teams around them fighting for the Premier League crown.

Bukayo Saka has six goals in 19 matches for the Gunners this season, whilst Eddie Nketiah (five) and Kai Havertz (four) have also contributed to Arsenals' 37 goals during the Premier League campaign.

Compare this to Manchester City's 45 goals, Liverpool and Aston Villa's 43 goals and fierce rival Tottenham's 42, and Arteta's attacking power looks less effective in comparison. Arsenal also don't have a player in the top ten of the Golden Boot chart for this season.

Despite this lack of goals within the squad, Arteta displayed his support for his team at the post-match conference after the FA Cup defeat.

"What I beg the supporters is that they are behind the team that they've done in difficult moments and still with the ones that we have.

"What we need to do now is to stick behind those players give them love, support, train them and make sure that they visualise something different to what is actually happening right now because they've done it."

Despite previous links to Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke as the window opened, which could provide an extra threat for the Gunners, Arteta's comments suggest he is going to stand by his team during this poor run of form.

The trend of being lax in attacks and wasting gifted opportunities has started to affect Arsenal in comparison to their opposition and suggests that for the club to maintain their title push, they have to capitalise when the chance arises.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will invest in a new attacking player this January, but Arteta's support in his men has got to start paying off with some goals if the Gunners are to reward their fans with a Premier League title this season. But this is not the only issue affecting Arsenal in their title battle.

Squad frailty sees the Gunners falling behind

Continuing with the theme of the transfer window, Arsenal had a very strong summer, making some crucial acquisitions that heightened their expectations for the 2023/24 season.

A net spend of just over £140 million saw the arrivals of defensive midfielder Declan Rice, Chelsea star Havertz, an exciting young prospect in Jurrien Timber from Ajax, and the loan-to-buy of seasoned Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

The sales of Folarin Balogun, Granit Xhaka, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty and Rob Holding allowed Arteta to streamline his squad and put together a force that was expected to at least qualify for continental football this season.

Despite the quality of the squad on paper, injuries and suspensions have begun to plague the squad, beginning with the cruciate ligament tear suffered by new signing Timber in the first game of the season against Nottingham Forest.

The loss of an expensive buy right from the off was a tough one to take for Arteta but across the season further injuries have began to deplete the squad. As of (DATE), Arsenal are without Fabio Vieira, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko and star striker Gabriel Jesus.

The midseason international tournaments, such as the Asian Cup and the African Cup of Nations means the Gunners have also lost Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu, meaning Arteta had a depleted squad for the torrid run, and is set to continue without some key players.

The poor luck with injuries and unavailability has begun to stretch Arsenals depth to the limit, with fringe players such as Kiwior and Reiss Nelson receiving starts in the FA Cup.

Whilst this would be expected in a domestic cup, the fact the bench was lined with youth academy products such as Reuell Walters and Lino Sousa suggests that the available senior options are beginning to thin.

When compared to their fellow title rivals, Jurgen Klopp's men have also had trouble with unavailability. Long-term injuries to Andrew Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Trent Alexander-Arnold meant that Klopp named 6 academy-trained players on the bench for Saturday's fixture, including 16-year-old Trey Nyoni.

On the other hand, it could be argued that Klopp's options have better experience and therefore become more suitable to utilise in a crisis. Jarell Quansah has featured in 13 matches already for the Reds this season, whilst Conor Bradley and recently recalled Owen Beck both have impressive loan experience that is handy for covering the full-back roles.

The fact that the missing Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo, who are away on international duty, can be replaced with quality choices such as Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones, shows just how strong Liverpool's depth is.

Compare Arteta's options to Pep Guardiola's, and it begins to look even more daunting for Arsenal. Man City remain two short of a full squad, with injuries to Erling Haaland and Zack Steffen keeping the Citizens from unleashing a full-strength team, as they have lost no players to either the Asian Cup or AFCON.

Upon the opening of the transfer window, Arsenal do have the chance to thicken their squad again and add more options to Arteta's disposal should their injury woes continue. But the hush of any rumours around the Emirates so far suggests that the Gunners may not be utilising that opportunity just yet.

Therefore, until any recovery or return is completed, Arsenal may continue to fall behind their rivals with their depth, especially if any more injuries or suspensions occur. The squad may have to tread lightly in their next few games, but there are some signs of encouragement.

Flexibility allows Arsenal to flourish, even in defeat

Despite their exit from the FA Cup, there are signs that Arsenal may have what it takes to continue their push to a first league title in 20 years. The result was extremely unlucky, as mentioned before, as an array of chances were not taken during the game, and brutally punished at the other end of the field.

Arteta may have reason to smile, however, as Arsenal demonstrated their tactical effectiveness and elite standard as they took the game to Liverpool for the majority of the fixture.

Kiwior, playing in place of the absent Zinchenko, excelled in his left-back role despite his unfortunate goal. He stayed towards the touchline, rather than inverting into the midfield, offering Nelson support on the left wing. This helped the constant flow of chances that Arsenal got during the game.

The inverted role was instead filled by a midfield pairing of Rice and Italian midfielder Jorginho. Havertz has often featured in the midfield, but was instead used in the 9 position, allowing Jorginho and Rice to dominate the midfield.

The pair broke the line of Liverpool, creating 4 chances and providing 12 passes into the final third to inject some creativity into Arsenal's playstyle. This further supported the forward areas, as in previous games the wingers looked isolated from play, demonstrating the tactical flexibility that they had been craving.

Despite these changes still seeing Arsenal crash out of the cup, it provided a breath of fresh air from the last few games. The support from Arteta in his press conference showed that, with more clinicality, Arsenal could've had the game in their hands.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will continue this style in their next fixtures, but the flexibility demonstrated by Mikel Arteta shows that, with this impressive performance, the Gunners will not exit the title battle quietly.

When can Arsenal next restart their title challenge?

The Gunners face a home fixture against Crystal Palace on Saturday January 20, at 12:30pm GMT. The Eagles, managed by Roy Hodgson, sit 14th in the Premier League table, offering Arteta a strong chance to earn three points.