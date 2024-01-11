Barcelona vs Osasuna Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Supercopa Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow the Barcelona vs Osasuna live score here. Everything you need to know about this Super Cup tie is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Al Awwal Park Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
How to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Barcelona vs Osasuna live on TV, your options are: ESPN +, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN + app
Lineup Osasuna
Aitor Fdez, David García, Juan Cruz, Nacho Vidal, Herrando, Rubén García, Ibañez, Kike Barja, Torró, Darko, Raúl
Lineup Barcelona
Iñaki Peña, araujo, Ferran, Raphinha, Joao Felix, Christensen, Romeu, De Jong, Kounde, Fermín, Fort.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this match between Barcelona vs Osasuna, will be Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz; Eliana Fernández first line; Fabián Blanco, second line; Miguel Ángel Ortiz, fourth assistant.
How are Osasuna coming into this match?
On the other hand, the Osasuna, directed by Jagoba Arrasate, will have the difficult task of facing Barcelona, but they want to take advantage of the irregular passage of the culés to stay alive in the Super Cup and reach the final. The rojillo set arrives to this encounter after leaving out Castellón of the Copa del Rey after beating them in extra time by a score of 1-0. In their most recent match in LaLiga, the Pamplona team started the year well with a victory at home, even by the minimum, against Almeria. Currently, they are located in the 12th position of the general table with 22 points product of 6 wins, 4 draws and 9 defeats. They are 26 points behind the leader, Real Madrid, the rival they would face in case they get the ticket to the final of this Super Cup. They must step on the accelerator if they do not want to get into relegation problems in the Spanish league.
How are Barcelona coming into this match?
The azulgrana club, led by the Spaniard, Xavi Hernandez, has had a rather irregular balance in this first half of the season since in LaLiga, they started well, but no better than Girona and Real Madrid who are currently the leaders of the Spanish league and lead by 7 points to the third place which is occupied by Barcelona. In the local league, Barcelona accumulates 41 points that has it in third place in the standings, recording 12 wins, 5 draws and 2 defeats. In the other tournament played, the Champions League, the culé team managed to qualify as first in the group to settle in the round of 16 where they will face the Italians Napoli.
On the other hand, in the Copa del Rey, already had his first test of fire and did it against a modest team like Barbastro. In his most recent match, the Barcelona achieved a victory suffered in the last minutes of 2-3 to Barbastro to continue their way in the cup competition.
Supercopa 2024 Semi-Final
First days of the year and of the month and resumes the activity of the best tournaments at club level in the second first week of the year 2024. On this Thursday, we continue with soccer activity with the Supercopa de España, in its second semifinal with a match between two teams that live very different realities. Osasuna of Jagoba Arrasate and FC Barcelona of Xavi Hernández, will face each other in this match where Osasuna will seek to take advantage of the irregularity of the Catalans to advance to the next round of the cup tournament: the final.On the other hand, the Culés who look like favorites, want to give the blow on the table and bring joy to their fans due to the irregular streak they are living in the local league, LaLiga where they have stagnated in third place. Can Osasuna achieve victory or will the azulgrana of Barcelona do it?
The match will be played at the Al Awwal Park Stadium
The match between Barcelona vs Osasuna will be played at the Al Awwal Park stadium, in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:00 pm (ET).
