South Africa vs Lesoto LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Match Friendly

Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium
Stadium located in South Africa, is one of the most important stadiums in the African country, a very popular stadium and always has unique tickets, has a capacity for 28,900 spectators and was inaugurated in 2008, will host the match between South Africa and Lesotho, international friendly match that promises to be very exciting, certainly a great stadium for a great game.
Other matches this Thursday in international friendlies.
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between South Africa and Lesotho, the friendly match between Morocco and Sierra Leone will be played tomorrow. These are the friendly matches for tomorrow, matches that have very high quality teams and players, all getting ready for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, which starts next week.
Where and how to watch South Africa vs Lesotho online and live in an international friendly match
The match of South Africa vs Lesotho will not be broadcast on television.
South Africa vs Lesotho will not be broadcast on streaming.
South Africa vs Lesotho will not be broadcast on streaming.
If you want to watch South Africa vs Lesotho live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the South Africa vs Lesotho match in this international friendly?
This is the kick-off time for the South Africa vs Lesotho match on January 11, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 09:00 hours
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Spain: 14:00 hours
United States: 07:00 hours PT and 08:00 hours ET
Mexico: 07:00 hours
Paraguay: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 09:00 hours
Venezuela: 09:00 hours
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 18:00 hours
Nigeria: 5:00 p.m.
South Africa: 18:00 hours
Australia: 00:00 hours
United Kingdom: 14:00 hours
France: 14:00 hours
Italy: 14:00 hours
Netherlands: 14:00 hours
Belgium: 14:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on all their players and their best players for tomorrow's match, which promises to be a very exciting international friendly.
Background
These two teams have met on 5 occasions, leaving a record of 2 games won for South Africa, a draw and 2 games won for Lesotho, so tomorrow is expected to be a very close game, but with South Africa slightly favored to win this international friendly match.
How does Lesotho get there?
Lesotho has just lost 2-0 against Mozambique, the Lesotho team will not play the 2024 African Cup, but will seek to be in the best possible shape to face the World Cup qualifiers for 2026, they will face a tough team like South Africa, it is expected to be a very close match, full of intensity, goals and emotions, in an international friendly match.
How does South Africa arrive?
South Africa will close its preparation with this preparation match, they will only have this game towards the African Cup, they are one of the strongest teams of the confederation in addition to having already hosted a World Cup in 2010, they will seek to arrive with a victory to their first official tournament this year 2024, in this way South Africa arrives to this friendly match.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of South Africa vs Lesotho, an international friendly match. The match will take place at the Lucas Moripe Stadium at 07:00 (CDMX).