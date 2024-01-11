Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim live score here. Everything you need to know about this matchday 17 of the Bundesliga 2024 is on VAVEL.
Last lineup TSG Hoffenheim
O. Baumann, O. Kabak, K. Vogt, K. Akpoguma, A. Stach, I. Bebou, G. Prömel, F. Becker, M. Bülter, M. Beier, W. Weghorst.
Last lineup Bayern Munich
Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Raphaël Guerreiro, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlović, Thomas Müller, Harry Kane.
How are TSG Hoffenheim coming into this match?
On the other hand, the Hoffenheim, coached by Pellegrino Matarazzo, will have the difficult task of facing the multiple champion of the German league, Bayern Munich. The team that will visit the Allianz Arena, is one point away from the Europa League places, but the last few weeks have been complicated as they could only win one of the last five matches they faced. In their most recent Bundesliga match, the blue-and-whites started the year badly with a 1-0 defeat at Augsburg. Currently, Hoffenheim are ranked 7th in the overall table with 24 points product of 7 wins, 3 draws and 6 defeats.They are 18 points behind the leader, Bayer Leverkusen. They must step on the gas if they want to play in European tournaments next season.
How are Bayern Munich coming into this match?
The Bavarian team, led by Thomas Tuchel, has had a fairly positive balance in this first half of the season even with the losses it has had in recent tournaments. In the Bundesliga, they started well, but no better than Bayer Leverkusen which is currently the leader of the German league and remains undefeated in the season.In the local league, Bayern Munich accumulated 38 points which has it in second place in the standings, 4 units away from Leverkusen, recording 12 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat. In the other tournament played, the Champions League, the German team managed to qualify as first in the group to settle in the round of 16 where they will face the Italians Lazio.
Now, the locals should not be confident and Tuchel's pupils need a win to stay at the top of the table and not get so far behind Leverkusen. In their most recent match, Bayern managed a 1-1 draw against Basel in a friendly match.
Bundesliga 2024, matchday 17
New year and we are back with the activity of the best leagues in the world in this second week of the year 2024. In this weekend, we continue with the soccer activity with the German League, the Bundesliga, in its 17th round, with a match between two teams that live very different realities. Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich and Pellegrino Matarazzo's TSG Hoffenheim will face each other in this match where the Bavarians will seek to take advantage of the home advantage to continue climbing positions looking for the leadership, while the visitors, who look like a 'victim', want to give the blow on the table and bring joy to their fans and continue climbing places to reach the European competitions next season.Can Bayern Munich achieve victory or will the visitors from Hoffenheim do it?
The match will be played at the Allianz Arena Stadium
The match between Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim will be played at the Allianz Arena stadium, in the city of Munich, Germany. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 pm (ET).
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I'll be your host for this game.