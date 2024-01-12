Libya vs Kuwait LIVE Updates: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Libya vs Kuwait Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Libya vs Kuwait match.
What time is Libya vs Kuwait match for Friendly Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Libya vs Kuwait of 7th January in several countries:
|
Where to watch Libya vs Kuwait
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
January 12, 2024
|
8:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
January 12, 2024
|
10:00
|
Bolivia
|
January 12, 2024
|
8:00
|
Brasil
|
January 12, 2024
|
10:00
|
Chile
|
January 12, 2024
|
10:00
|
Colombia
|
January 12, 2024
|
8:00
|
Ecuador
|
January 12, 2024
|
8:00
|
España
|
January 12, 2024
|
14:00
|
Mexico
|
January 12, 2024
|
7:00
|
Peru
|
January 12, 2024
|
8:00
Watch out for this Kuwait player:
The player to watch for this match will be Bandar Al Salamah, the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, likewise, the fact that he is on the field gives an assurance to his team that there will be dangerous plays that can end in goal for Kuwait.
Kuwait's final lineup:
A. Kameel; M. Ghareeb, H. Al-Enezi, F. Al Hajeri, A. Ammar; M. Daham, A. Saleh, R. Hani, A. Al Dhefiri; S. Al Khaldi, B. Al Salama.
Watch out for this Libyan player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Pharaoh Mohamed Tabal. The right winger has been the biggest star in the Libyan national team, so much so, that the team performs better when the Pharaoh is on the pitch, and he is a latent danger every time he steps into the box as his ability to elude opponents and get a shot across the net is his perfect signature to break the net.
Libya's last line-up:
M. Wohesi; M. Kout, O. Sareet, A. Yousef, A. Fakrounshaalah; O. Mukhtar, E. Elfadi; F. Salama, M. Salah, M. Tabal; A. Ekrawa.
Background:
Libya and Kuwait have met on a total of 6 occasions (2 Libyan wins, 2 draws, 2 Kuwaiti wins) where the scales are tied. In terms of goal scoring history, Libya has scored 10 goals against Kuwait, while Kuwait has scored only 8 against Libya. Their last meeting dates back to an international friendly in February 2022 where Libya beat Kuwait 2-0.
About the Stadium:
Cairo International Stadium, also known as Air International Stadium due to its proximity to Cairo Air Base, is one of the largest and most iconic stadiums in Libya and on the African continent. The stadium has a significant capacity and can accommodate tens of thousands of spectators. In its configuration, it has been able to accommodate more than 70,000 people. It was inaugurated in 1960 and has been the venue for numerous sporting events over the years. It has hosted soccer matches, athletic competitions and other major events. Cairo International Stadium has historically been one of the main venues where the Libyan national soccer team plays its home matches. It has also hosted international events, including the African Cup of Nations.
There are rematches to be had
After securing a win against Indonesia in their last friendly match, the Libyan national soccer team finds itself in a positive moment of preparation. With renewed confidence, they now face Kuwait in another crucial friendly match. This clash serves as the final step in the preparation phase before embarking on the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The determination to achieve another positive result reflects Libya's ambition to advance on the road to World Cup qualification, generating enthusiasm among its supporters and building a solid foundation for the challenges ahead on the exciting road to the World Cup.
They are taking it step by step
In the recent soccer clash between Kuwait and Afghanistan, the Kuwaiti team emerged victorious with a convincing 4-0 score. This positive result not only boosts the morale of the Kuwaiti team, but also gives confidence and enthusiasm to their fans ahead of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. To further consolidate its preparation, Kuwait is scheduled to play another crucial warm-up match against Uganda. This additional clash will serve as an invaluable opportunity to fine-tune strategies, strengthen team cohesion and iron out any areas in need of improvement.
A friendly to kick off the year
Little by little, soccer activity begins to return to the field of play among the teams and national teams. For some teams, this is the perfect moment to continue preparing for the start of the International Cups of each confederation, such as the African or the Asian Cup, however, there are national teams that could not qualify for the international tournaments, as is the case of Libya and Kuwait. Both teams will not participate in either the African Cup of Nations or the Asian Cup, so these two countries will only have to continue preparing for the resumption of the qualifiers for Mexico, the United States and Canada 2026.
Kick-off time
The Libya vs Kuwait match will be played at Cairo International Stadium, in Cairo, Libya. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match: Libya vs Kuwait!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.