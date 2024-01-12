Burnley FC vs Luton Town LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Burnley FC vs Luton Town Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Burnley FC vs Luton Town live, as well as the latest information from Turf Moor Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Burnley FC vs Luton Town live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Burnley FC vs Luton Town match live on TV and online?
The Burnley FC vs Luton Town match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Burnley FC vs Luton Town?
This is the kick-off time for the Burnley FC vs Luton Town match on January 12, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 21:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Refereeing team
Referee: Tony Harrington.
Key player at Luton Town
One of the players to keep in mind in Luton Town is Elijah Adebayo, the 26-year-old center forward born in England, has played 19 games so far in the Premier League 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has two assists and four goals, these against; Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.
Key player at Burnley FC
One of the most outstanding players in Burnley FC is Lyle Foster, the 23 year old South African born center forward, has played 11 games in the current edition of the Premier League, in the total of games he already has three assists and four goals, these against; Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Luton Town and Aston Villa.
History Burnley FC vs Luton Town
In total, the two sides have met three times since 2022, Burnley Fc dominates the record with two wins, there has been one draw and Luton Town have not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Burnley FC with four goals to Luton Town's two.
Actuality - Luton Town
Luton Town has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the Premier League, because after playing a total of 19 matches, it is in the 18th position in the standings with 15 points, this was achieved after winning four games, drawing three and losing 12, leaving a goal difference of -14, this after scoring 23 goals and conceding 37.
- Last five matches
Luton Town 1 - 0 Newcastle United
Sheffield United 2 - 3 Luton Town
Luton Town 2 - 3 Chelsea
Luton Town 0 - 0 Bolton
Actuality - Burnley FC
Burnley FC has been having a bad performance in the Premier League 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 20 matches they are in the 19th position in the standings with 11 points, this score was achieved after winning three matches, drawing two and losing 15, they have also scored 20 goals and conceded 41, for a goal difference of -21.
- Last five matches
Fulham FC 0 - 2 Burnley FC
Burnley FC 0 - 2 Liverpool FC
Aston Villa 3 - 2 Burnley FC
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Burnley FC
The match will be played at the Turf Moor Stadium
The match between Burnley FC and Luton Town will take place at the Turf Moor Stadium in the city of Burnley (England), this scenario is where Burnley Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1883 and has a capacity for approximately 22,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Burnley FC vs Luton Town match, valid for matchday 21 of the Premier League 2023-2024.
