Burnley FC vs Luton Town LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: Twitter Burnley FC

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:46 AM38 minutes ago

Tune in here Burnley FC vs Luton Town Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Burnley FC vs Luton Town live, as well as the latest information from Turf Moor Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Burnley FC vs Luton Town live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
11:41 AM43 minutes ago

How to watch Burnley FC vs Luton Town match live on TV and online?

The Burnley FC vs Luton Town match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
11:36 AMan hour ago

What time is Burnley FC vs Luton Town?

This is the kick-off time for the Burnley FC vs Luton Town match on January 12, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 21:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
11:31 AMan hour ago

Refereeing team

Referee: Tony Harrington.
11:26 AMan hour ago

Key player at Luton Town

One of the players to keep in mind in Luton Town is Elijah Adebayo, the 26-year-old center forward born in England, has played 19 games so far in the Premier League 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has two assists and four goals, these against; Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.
11:21 AMan hour ago

Key player at Burnley FC

One of the most outstanding players in Burnley FC is Lyle Foster, the 23 year old South African born center forward, has played 11 games in the current edition of the Premier League, in the total of games he already has three assists and four goals, these against; Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Luton Town and Aston Villa.
11:16 AMan hour ago

History Burnley FC vs Luton Town

In total, the two sides have met three times since 2022, Burnley Fc dominates the record with two wins, there has been one draw and Luton Town have not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Burnley FC with four goals to Luton Town's two.
11:11 AMan hour ago

Actuality - Luton Town

Luton Town has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the Premier League, because after playing a total of 19 matches, it is in the 18th position in the standings with 15 points, this was achieved after winning four games, drawing three and losing 12, leaving a goal difference of -14, this after scoring 23 goals and conceding 37.
  • Last five matches

Luton Town 1 - 2 Manchester City
Luton Town 1 - 0 Newcastle United
Sheffield United 2 - 3 Luton Town
Luton Town 2 - 3 Chelsea
Luton Town 0 - 0 Bolton

11:06 AMan hour ago

Actuality - Burnley FC

Burnley FC has been having a bad performance in the Premier League 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 20 matches they are in the 19th position in the standings with 11 points, this score was achieved after winning three matches, drawing two and losing 15, they have also scored 20 goals and conceded 41, for a goal difference of -21.
  • Last five matches

Burnley FC 0 - 2 Everton FC
Fulham FC 0 - 2 Burnley FC
Burnley FC 0 - 2 Liverpool FC
Aston Villa 3 - 2 Burnley FC
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Burnley FC

11:01 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Turf Moor Stadium

The match between Burnley FC and Luton Town will take place at the Turf Moor Stadium in the city of Burnley (England), this scenario is where Burnley Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1883 and has a capacity for approximately 22,000 spectators.
Image: soccerwiki.com
Image: soccerwiki.com
10:56 AMan hour ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Burnley FC vs Luton Town match, valid for matchday 21 of the Premier League 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL. Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Burnley FC vs Luton Town match, valid for matchday 21 of the Premier League 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo