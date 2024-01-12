Qatar vs Lebanon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFC Asian Cup 2024
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup.
What time is the Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup?

This is the start time of the game Qatar vs Lebanon of January 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 pm on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:00 pm on Star+.
Brasil: 1:00 pm on Star+.
Chile: 1:00 pm on Star+.
Colombia: 11:00 am on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:00 am on Star+.
Estados Unidos: 11:00 am ET on Fox Soccer Plus and ViX.
México: 10:00 am on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 1:00 pm on Star+.
Perú: 12:00 pm on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:00 pm on Star+.
Venezuela: 12:00 pm on Star+.
Lebanon's latest lineup

These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Mostafa Matar, Kassem El Zein, Walid Shour, Mohammad El Hayek, Nassar, Jihad Ayoub, Nader Matar, Ali Tneich, Hilal Alhelwe, Hassan Maatouk and Karim Darwiche.
Qatar's latest lineup

These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Saad Al-Sheeb, Lucas Mendes, Boualem Khoukhi, Homam Ahmed, Ró-Ró, Abdulaziz Hatem, Ahmed Fathi, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Khalid Muneer and Moustafa Tarek.
Players to watch from Lebanon

We must keep an eye on these three players from Lebanon. The first is the attacker Hassan Maatouk (#7), he plays in the Premier League for Manchester City, in the team he has stood out as a great attacker and he could score in Friday's match. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Midfielder Jihad Ayoub (#15) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 28-year-old goalkeeper Mostafa Matar (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Norwegian Eliteserien, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Friday.
Lebanon

Likewise, Lebanon is in group A of the tournament. This year they are looking to qualify for the next phase and to do so they will have to emerge winners in Friday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team. Their last game was against the Faroe Islands on November 16, 2023, the match ended in a 2-0 victory for Lebanon at the Ullevaal Stadion and thus they achieved another victory in the year. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Qatar

The next three players are considered key to Qatar's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Lebanon. The player Akram Afif (#10) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Friday. Midfielder Ahmed Fathi (#17) is another play distributor on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb (#21) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Scottish Premiership, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Friday.
Qatar

The Qatar football team is in Group A along with China, Tajikistan and Lebanon. They seek to qualify for the next phase of the tournament and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Cambodia on December 31, 2023 resulted in a draw, the match ended 2-2 at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium and thus they achieved their first draw of the year. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium

The Lusail Iconic Stadium is located in the city of Lusail, Qatar. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 88,966 spectators and was inaugurated on August 11, 2022. It is the home of the Qatar soccer team and its construction cost $2.105 million.

 

Wikipedia
Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
 
