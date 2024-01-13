Guatemala vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Guatemala vs Iceland?
If you want to watch the Guatemala vs Iceland match, you can follow it on television on FOX Deportes.
What time is the Guatemala vs Iceland in International Friendly?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m.
Brazil: 8:30 p.m.
Chile: 8:30 p.m.
Colombia: 6:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.
USA (ET): 6:30 P.M. USA (ET): 18:30 hours
Spain: 00:30 hours
Mexico: 5:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m.
Peru: 6:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.
Watch out for this player from Iceland
Alfreð Finnbogason, a 34-year-old player who plays in the Belgian league with KAS Eupen. He has scored one goal and three assists in 18 matches so far in the 2023/24 season. He has not scored since last October 16, scoring with his national team with which he has 18 goals in 75 internationals.
Watch out for this player from Guatemala
Oscar Santis plays in the Guatemalan league for Antigua GFC. The 24-year-old right winger has two goals and four assists this season. In 25 caps for his national team, he has eight goals and one assist.
News - Iceland
They finished the European qualification with defeats against Portugal and Slovakia, finishing fourth in group J with ten points. They will have to play the Playoffs with the goal of earning a spot at Euro 2024 in Germany. Their opponent in the Playoff semifinals will be Israel, a match to be played in March.
News - Guatemala
They closed the year with a friendly against Jamaica in November, where they played to a goalless draw. They have not won in any of their last four matches. They have only one win in their last six matches.
Background
This will be the first time in history that the Guatemalan and Icelandic national teams will meet. Guatemala has faced European teams on eight occasions with a record of zero wins, two draws and six defeats. Meanwhile, Iceland has faced CONCACAF teams 22 times with a record of eight wins, six draws and eight defeats.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the DRV PNK stadium, which is located in Florida, in the United States. It was inaugurated in July 2020 and has a capacity for 21,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Guatemala and Iceland will meet in a friendly match this Saturday, January 13, 2024.
