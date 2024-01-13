China vs Tajikistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Cup 2024
Photo: Disclosure/China

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:30 PMan hour ago

Watch China vs Tajikistan Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail China vs Tajikistan match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
9:25 PMan hour ago

CHINA!

Photo: Disclosure/China
Photo: Disclosure/China
9:20 PMan hour ago

TAJIKISTAN AS A VISITOR!

Tajikistan's football team has had a series of recent games with notable performances. In the most recent clash on January 4, 2024, they faced Hong Kong and won 2-1, demonstrating their competitive ability. Before that, on 21 November 2023, Tajikistan produced an impressive performance by beating Pakistan 6-1, followed by another 2-0 victory over Malaysia in 17 October 2023.

Highlights include a win by W.O. against Palestine on October 13, 2023. Furthermore, the team beat Singapore 2-0 on September 8, 2023. On June 17, 2023, they had an impressive result by defeating Uzbekistan 5- 1. However, on June 14, 2023, they faced a setback, losing 1-5 to Uzbekistan.

Before these games, Tajikistan drew 1-1 with Omã on 28 March 2023. Previous games have included a 2-1 win over Kuwait on 25 March 2023 and a goalless draw against the United Arab Emirates on 25 September 2022.

In summary, the team performed positively overall, achieving convincing victories and remaining competitive in their most recent matches.

9:15 PM2 hours ago

CHINA AT HOME!

The Chinese national football team has had a series of mixed results in its recent games. In the most recent confrontation in 1º January 2024, faced Hong Kong and suffered a 2-1 defeat, followed by another 2-0 defeat against Omã on December 29, 2023. Before that, in November 2023, he participated in the Asian Cup of Nations (CMU), facing South Korea and Uzbekistan, where he recorded defeats by 3-0 and 2 to 1, respectively.

The results were more favorable in September 2023, with victories over Vietnam, Palestine and Myanmar, but interspersed with a defeat to Syria and a draw with Malaysia. The highlight was the victory over Hong Kong in July 2022 by 1-0.

The Chinese team has faced recent challenges, highlighting the need for adjustments and improvements to achieve consistency in results and meet the expectations of fans and the sports community.

9:10 PM2 hours ago

HISTORIC!

In the last direct clashes between China and Tajikistan, the Chinese team demonstrated dominance, with a 1-0 victory on June 11, 2019 and an impressive 4-0 victory on 26 June 2010. The teams also met in two Asian Nations Cup games in 1997, recording a goalless draw on 7 June and a narrow victory for China by 1-0 on May 10th. These results highlight China’s historical advantage in head-to-head matches, consolidating its superior performance over Tajikistan over the years.
9:05 PM2 hours ago

HOW DOES TAJIKISTAN ARRIVE?

In recent games, Tajikistan's football team has had mixed performances. In the most recent clash on January 4, 2024 against Hong Kong, Tajikistan lost 2-1. Before that, on November 21, 2023, they faced Pakistan and won 6-1, highlighting an impressive performance. On November 16, 2023, they drew 1-1 with Jordan. They achieved another victory on October 13, 2023, defeating Malaysia 2-0.

Previous results have included a win by W.O. over Palestine on 17 October 2023, a 2-0 victory against Singapore on 8 September 2023, a convincing 5-1 victory against Uzbekistan on 17 June 2023, and a 1-1 draw with Omã on 14 June 2023. The clash against Turkmenistan on 11 June 2023 ended in a 1-1 draw. The last game in March 2023 against Kuwait resulted in a 2-1 defeat. 1.

In summary, the team had a series of mixed results, with significant victories, draws and some defeats, demonstrating a competitive performance in their last matches.

9:00 PM2 hours ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO CHINA?

The Chinese national football team has faced a series of challenges in recent games, recording a mixed bag of results. In the most recent confrontation in 1º January 2024, against Hong Kong, China faced a 2-1 defeat, marking a below-expected performance. Before that, on December 29, 2023, the team also suffered a 2-0 defeat against Omã.

In November 2023, China participated in the Asian Cup of Nations (CMU), facing South Korea and Thailand. Unfortunately, both games resulted in defeats, 3-0 against South Korea and a 2-1 victory over Thailand.

The results were more favorable in October and September 2023, with victories over Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Palestine and Myanmar, making it four consecutive victories. However, in September, China also faced defeats against Syria and a draw against Malaysia.

These recent games highlight the variability in the Chinese team's performance, indicating the need for adjustments and improvements to achieve greater consistency in results.

8:55 PM2 hours ago

GAME STAGE

The Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, located in Doha, Qatar, is the largest stadium in the world. This is an impressive sports infrastructure that stands out on the international stage. Opened in 2019, the stadium was designed to host games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With capacity for more than 40,000 spectators, it features modern and innovative architecture.

The design of the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium reflects the culture and tradition of Qatar, incorporating architectural elements that pay homage to the country’s rich heritage. Its construction followed strict sustainability standards, seeking to minimize environmental impact.

In addition to serving as a venue for exciting football matches, the stadium offers state-of-the-art facilities, including advanced broadcast technology and amenities for fans. The vibrant atmosphere during sporting events promises to provide a unique experience for fans and participants.

The Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium is not a private stadium. This is just a sporting landmark, but it also symbolizes Qatar's commitment to hosting world-class events and promoting sustainable development in the sporting field. With its imposing presence, the stadium contributes significantly to Qatar’s global reputation as an exemplary host of major sporting events.

8:50 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

The China vs Tajikistan game will be played at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, with a capacity at 10.000 people.
8:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Asian Cup: China vs Tajikistan live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo