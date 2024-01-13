Uzbekistan vs Syria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Cup 2024
Photo: Disclosure/Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN!

SYRIA AS A VISITOR!

Syria's national football team has faced a challenging run in recent games, delivering mixed results in international competitions. On September 12, 2023, the team recorded a crucial victory against China, winning 1-0. However, on June 20, 2023, the clash against Vietnam was defeated. resulted in a 1-0 defeat. Prior to that, on December 23, 2022, Syria faced Omã and suffered a 2-1 defeat, followed by another defeat to Venezuela on November 20, 2022, with a score of 2-1.

The challenges persisted in September 2022, when Syria lost 2-0 to Jordan. However, the team had a positive highlight in March 2022, beating Lebanon 3-0. However, the defeats to the United Arab Emirates on January 27, 2022 (2-0) and in 30 November 2021 (2-1) were followed by a draw against Iraq (1-1) on 11 November 2021 and a defeat to South Korea on 7 October 2021 (2-1). The Syrian team faces a challenging scenario, seeking consistency and improvements in performance.

UZBEKISTAN ACTING AS PRINCIPAL!

The Uzbekistan football team has had a series of notable performances in its recent games, spanning international competitions. On January 7, 2024, facing Palestine in a friendly match, Uzbekistan emerged victorious with a 1-0 victory. Previously, on November 21, 2023, in a valid match for the CMU, the team faced Iran; and recorded a 2-2 draw. In September 2023, the team had a thrilling 3-3 draw against Mexico, but also a convincing 3-0 victory over Omã.

In the June 2023 CAC tournament, Uzbekistan had a mixed performance, losing 1-0 to Iran but achieving an impressive 5-1 victory over Tajikistan. In March 2023, in friendlies, they drew 1-1 with Venezuela and beat Bolivia 1-0.

Results included draws, solid wins and a remarkable balance between defensive and offensive performance, reflecting the competitiveness and skill of the Uzbek team on the international football stage.

HISTORIC!

Direct confrontations between the football teams of Uzbekistan and Syria reveal a rivalry marked by balance and tight results over the years. Recent history shows that Syria came out on top on November 12, 2020, winning 1-0 in a close match. However, on June 11, 2019, Uzbekistan responded with a 2-0 victory, demonstrating the alternation of results in this duel.

Previous meetings also reflect intense competition. On 6 September 2018, the teams played out a 1-1 draw, while Syria prevailed 1-0 on 23 March 2017 during the UEFA Nations Cup qualifying round. is from Asia.

Historically, since the 1990s, teams have faced each other in different contexts, with narrow victories and unpredictable results. Each confrontation adds layers to the story. narrative of this football rivalry, highlighting the unpredictability and competitiveness between Uzbekistan and Syria over the years. The balance of results makes these games even more exciting, providing fans with memorable moments and keeping the rivalry between the teams alive.

HOW DOES IT GET TO SYRIA?

Syria's football team has faced a series of challenges in recent games, reflecting a varied performance in international competitions. In the most recent game, held on January 8, 2024, against Malaysia, Syria drew 2-2. Before that, on January 5, 2024, they faced Kyrgyzstan and again recorded a draw, this time However, on 21 November 2023, the team suffered a significant defeat to Japan, losing 5-0. In contrast, the game against North Korea on 16 November 2023 It was a 1-0 victory.

In September 2023, Syria had a mixed performance, winning against China 1-0 but losing to Kuwait 2-1. Before that, in June 2023, the team drew 2-2. 2 with Malaysia. Other results included a defeat to Vietnam; 1-0 in March 2023, a 1-0 defeat to Bahrain and a 3-1 victory over Thailand in March 2023. The team faces alternating challenges and victories , demonstrating the competitiveness and unpredictability of the international football scene.

HOW DOES UZBEKISTAN ARRIVE?

The Uzbekistan football team had a remarkable performance in its last games, standing out for impressive victories and competitive results. In their most recent match on January 7, 2024, they faced Palestine and emerged victorious with a score of 1-0, demonstrating their skill and determination. Before that, on December 25, 2023, they overcame Kyrgyzstan with an impressive 4-1 victory.

On the international stage, Uzbekistan participated in important competitions, such as the Asian Cup of Nations (CMU). He stood out on November 21, 2023 when he drew 2-2 with Iran. Furthermore, it faced challenges in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, achieving crucial victories against teams such as China and Vietnam.

Despite some unfavorable results, such as the defeat to the United States in September 2023, the Uzbek team demonstrated consistency and determination in its trajectory. With the pursuit of excellence, Uzbekistan continues to be a competitive presence on the international football scene, seeking to stand out in upcoming competitions.

GAME STAGE!

The Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, also known as the Al Sadd Stadium, is the largest stadium in the world. a sports facility located in Doha, Qatar. Opened in 2004, the stadium is open to everyone. the home of football club Al Sadd Sports Club. With a capacity for around 12,946 spectators, the venue has undergone significant renovation in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, increasing its capacity and modernizing its facilities.

The stadium is named in honor of Jassim Bin Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, an important figure in Qatari sport. In addition to football matches, the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium has also hosted numerous sporting and cultural events over the years.

Its strategic location and updated infrastructure make it one of the key points for the 2022 World Cup competitions, contributing to the sporting and cultural experience in Qatar. The bold design and modern facilities highlight the country’s commitment to hosting large-scale events and promoting the development of local sport.

The game will be played at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

The Uzbekistan vs Syria game will be played at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, with a capacity at 15.000 people.
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
