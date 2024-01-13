Uzbekistan vs Syria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Cup 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Uzbekistan vs Syria Live Score Here
UZBEKISTAN!
SYRIA AS A VISITOR!
The challenges persisted in September 2022, when Syria lost 2-0 to Jordan. However, the team had a positive highlight in March 2022, beating Lebanon 3-0. However, the defeats to the United Arab Emirates on January 27, 2022 (2-0) and in 30 November 2021 (2-1) were followed by a draw against Iraq (1-1) on 11 November 2021 and a defeat to South Korea on 7 October 2021 (2-1). The Syrian team faces a challenging scenario, seeking consistency and improvements in performance.
UZBEKISTAN ACTING AS PRINCIPAL!
In the June 2023 CAC tournament, Uzbekistan had a mixed performance, losing 1-0 to Iran but achieving an impressive 5-1 victory over Tajikistan. In March 2023, in friendlies, they drew 1-1 with Venezuela and beat Bolivia 1-0.
Results included draws, solid wins and a remarkable balance between defensive and offensive performance, reflecting the competitiveness and skill of the Uzbek team on the international football stage.
HISTORIC!
Previous meetings also reflect intense competition. On 6 September 2018, the teams played out a 1-1 draw, while Syria prevailed 1-0 on 23 March 2017 during the UEFA Nations Cup qualifying round. is from Asia.
Historically, since the 1990s, teams have faced each other in different contexts, with narrow victories and unpredictable results. Each confrontation adds layers to the story. narrative of this football rivalry, highlighting the unpredictability and competitiveness between Uzbekistan and Syria over the years. The balance of results makes these games even more exciting, providing fans with memorable moments and keeping the rivalry between the teams alive.
HOW DOES IT GET TO SYRIA?
In September 2023, Syria had a mixed performance, winning against China 1-0 but losing to Kuwait 2-1. Before that, in June 2023, the team drew 2-2. 2 with Malaysia. Other results included a defeat to Vietnam; 1-0 in March 2023, a 1-0 defeat to Bahrain and a 3-1 victory over Thailand in March 2023. The team faces alternating challenges and victories , demonstrating the competitiveness and unpredictability of the international football scene.
HOW DOES UZBEKISTAN ARRIVE?
On the international stage, Uzbekistan participated in important competitions, such as the Asian Cup of Nations (CMU). He stood out on November 21, 2023 when he drew 2-2 with Iran. Furthermore, it faced challenges in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, achieving crucial victories against teams such as China and Vietnam.
Despite some unfavorable results, such as the defeat to the United States in September 2023, the Uzbek team demonstrated consistency and determination in its trajectory. With the pursuit of excellence, Uzbekistan continues to be a competitive presence on the international football scene, seeking to stand out in upcoming competitions.
GAME STAGE!
The stadium is named in honor of Jassim Bin Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, an important figure in Qatari sport. In addition to football matches, the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium has also hosted numerous sporting and cultural events over the years.
Its strategic location and updated infrastructure make it one of the key points for the 2022 World Cup competitions, contributing to the sporting and cultural experience in Qatar. The bold design and modern facilities highlight the country’s commitment to hosting large-scale events and promoting the development of local sport.