Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score
Everything you need to know about this match of the Bundesliga is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund live on TV, your options are: ESPN+
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN + app
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Darmstadt
Schuhen, Thomas, Isher, Klarer, Karic, Bader, Riedel Kempe, Gjasula, Skarke, Franjić.
Last lineup Borussia Dortmund
Kobel, T. Meunier, N. Süle, M. Hummels, N. Schlotterbeck, M. Sabitzer, S. Özcan, D. Malen, J. Brandt, J. Bynoe-Gittens, Y. Moukoko.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
To be confirmed
How are Darmstadt coming into this match?
On the other hand, the Darmstadt, coached by Torsten Lieberknecht, will have the difficult task of facing one of the best teams in the German league, Borussia Dortmund. The home team is in a dangerous position in the general table as they are at the bottom of the standings and if they do not step on the gas, they could be one of the relegated teams. The last few weeks have been complicated for Darmstadt as they are on a 10-game winless streak; their last win was on October 13 against Elversberg. In their most recent match, the Lilywhites started the year badly with a 2-1 loss in their friendly against Holstein.Currently, Darmstadt are at the bottom of the table with 10 points, tied with Mainz 05 and Cologne, but the goal difference does not favor Lieberknecht's men. After 16 games, Darmstadt have 2 wins, 4 draws and 10 defeats. They must step on the gas if they want to stay in the Bundesliga next season.
How are Borussia Dortmund coming into this match?
The yellow-and-black team, led by Edin Terzic, has had a fairly positive balance in this first half of the season even with the losses they have had in recent tournaments. In the Bundesliga, they started well, but not better than the teams that are currently in the top of the standings. In the local league, Borussia Dortmund accumulated 27 points after 16 rounds which has them in fifth place in the standings, 15 units away from Bayer Leverkusen who is the leader, registering 7 wins, 6 draws and 3 defeats. In the other tournament played, the Champions League, the German team managed to qualify as group leader in the famous 'group of death' to reach the round of 16 where they will face the Dutch PSV.
Now, the visitors should not be complacent and Terzic's men need a win to stay in the top places and not get too far away from the European competition. In their most recent match, Dortmund drew 3-3 against Standard Liege in a friendly match.
Bundesliga matchday 17th
New year and we are back with the activity of the best leagues in the world in this second week of the year 2024. In this weekend, we continue with the soccer activity with the German League, the Bundesliga, which resumes the season in its first day of this year, on the date 17, with a match between two teams that live very different realities.Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund and Torsten Lieberknecht's Darmstadt will face each other in this match where the Lilywhites will be looking to take advantage of their home ground to keep climbing up the table, while the visitors, who look like 'favorites', will be looking for a way out of the bottom of the table, while the visitors, who look like 'favorites', will be looking for a way out of the bottom of the table;the visitors, who look like 'favorites', want to give the blow on the table and bring joy to their fans and continue climbing places to reach the European competitions next season.Can Borussia Dortmund win the game or will the home side Darmstadt do it?
The match will be played at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor Stadium
The match between the Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor, in the city of Darmstadt, Hesse, Germany. Kickoff is scheduled at 12:30 pm (ET).
Welcome, VAVEL friends!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Bundesliga match: SV Darmstadt vs Borussia Dortmund Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!