Newcastle vs Manchester City LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: Manchester City

12:30 AM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Newcastle vs Manchester City live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Jeddah Stadium.
12:25 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the SkY Sports channel.

Newcastle vs Manchester City can be tuned into the Paramount+ App live streams.

12:20 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Newcastle vs Manchester City match corresponding to Matchday 20 of the Premier League?

This is the start time of the Newcastle vs Manchester City match on January 13, 2024 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 11:30 am

Bolivia: 11:30 am

Brazil: 11:30 a.m.

Chile: 11:30 am

Colombia: 11:30 am

Ecuador: 11:30 am

United States: 12:30 p.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.

Peru: 3:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:30 am

Japan: 11:30 a.m.

India: 10:30 p.m.

Nigeria: 04:30 hours

South Africa: 05:30 hours

Australia: 04:30 hours

United Kingdom ET: 09:15 hours

12:15 AM2 hours ago

Manchester City Statements

Hamilton spoke about what his experience has been like in the first team: “Scoring in Belgrade was difficult to put into words what it was like. But going back to when I was first named in the senior team for the game at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup last September, I remember being really happy to be around the team and seeing the atmosphere and what's going on.”

“The day before, our EDS head coach Brian Barry-Murphy came to the gym while I was working out with the rest of the under-21s to tell me the news that I was in the team and he was shouting it out like it was. what a noise there!

"He was shouting and everyone else was listening to him, then they were clapping and congratulating him."

“All the pre-game preparation, which may not mean a lot to some people, but little things like that are a big thing.”

“Staying at the team hotel, the team talk, the warm-ups, the trip to the stadium and the atmosphere at the game... everything was incredible and a very good preparation for what has happened since then."

And the 20-year-old also says that watching Lewis and Bobb go from strength to strength in the first team has helped serve as the perfect inspiration for the rest of the Elite Development Team.”

"I think at first I was maybe a little intimidated, which I guess is understandable, but because I trained with them last season before I got injured and the season before, I wasn't too nervous."

"All the guys have been a huge help. It's great to have Oscar and Rico around to talk to as I know them both well and it's great to be able to learn from them and have shared the big stage together.

12:10 AM2 hours ago

Manchester City's latest lineup

Ederson; Walker (C), Akanji, Aké, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Foden, Grealish; Julian Alvarez.
12:05 AM2 hours ago

Newcastle's latest lineup

Dúbravka; Livramento, Schär, Botman, Burn; Bruno G., Miley, Longstaff; Joelinton, Gordon, Isak.
12:00 AM2 hours ago

How does Manchester City arrive?

Manchester City managed to beat Huddersfield five to zero, leaving them on the path to continue advancing in the FA Cup, they also managed to win in the previous round of the Premier against Sheffield two goals to zero. The visit will seek to continue giving something to talk about, in addition to continuing to add three and remain in the top positions.

 

11:55 PM2 hours ago

How does Newcastle get there?

Newcastle beat Sunderland three goals to zero in the FA Cup, qualifying for the fourth round of this competition, in turn they would have previously lost four goals to two against Liverpool in the Premier League in a duel quite exciting.

11:50 PM2 hours ago

The Newcastle vs Manchester City match will be played at St. James' Park Stadium

The Newcastle vs Manchester City match will be played at the St. James' Park Stadium located in Newcastle, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
11:45 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Newcastle vs Manchester City match, corresponding to Matchday 20 of the Premier League. The match will take place at St. James' Park Stadium at 11:30 am.
