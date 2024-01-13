Newcastle vs Manchester City LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Newcastle vs Manchester City live
Where and how to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City online and live
Newcastle vs Manchester City can be tuned into the Paramount+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Newcastle vs Manchester City match corresponding to Matchday 20 of the Premier League?
Argentina: 11:30 am
Bolivia: 11:30 am
Brazil: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 am
Colombia: 11:30 am
Ecuador: 11:30 am
United States: 12:30 p.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 3:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 11:30 am
Japan: 11:30 a.m.
India: 10:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 04:30 hours
South Africa: 05:30 hours
Australia: 04:30 hours
United Kingdom ET: 09:15 hours
Manchester City Statements
“The day before, our EDS head coach Brian Barry-Murphy came to the gym while I was working out with the rest of the under-21s to tell me the news that I was in the team and he was shouting it out like it was. what a noise there!
"He was shouting and everyone else was listening to him, then they were clapping and congratulating him."
“All the pre-game preparation, which may not mean a lot to some people, but little things like that are a big thing.”
“Staying at the team hotel, the team talk, the warm-ups, the trip to the stadium and the atmosphere at the game... everything was incredible and a very good preparation for what has happened since then."
And the 20-year-old also says that watching Lewis and Bobb go from strength to strength in the first team has helped serve as the perfect inspiration for the rest of the Elite Development Team.”
"I think at first I was maybe a little intimidated, which I guess is understandable, but because I trained with them last season before I got injured and the season before, I wasn't too nervous."
"All the guys have been a huge help. It's great to have Oscar and Rico around to talk to as I know them both well and it's great to be able to learn from them and have shared the big stage together.
Manchester City's latest lineup
Newcastle's latest lineup
How does Manchester City arrive?
How does Newcastle get there?