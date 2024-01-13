Coventry City vs Leicester City LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Coventry City vs Leicester City live, as well as the latest information from Coventry Building Society Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Coventry City vs Leicester City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Coventry City vs Leicester City match live on TV and online?
The Coventry City vs Leicester City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Referee team
Referee: Matt Donohue.
What time is Coventry City vs Leicester City?
This is the kick-off time for the Coventry City vs Leicester City match on January 13, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 hrs. -
Bolivia: 8:30 hrs. -
Brazil: 9:30 hrs. -
Chile: 8:30 hrs. -
Colombia: 7:30 hrs. -
Ecuador: 7:30 hrs. -
Spain: 14:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 8:30 hrs. -
Peru: 7:30 hrs. -
Uruguay: 9:30 hrs. -
Key player at Leicester City
One of the players to keep in mind in Leicester City is Stephy Mavididi, the 25-year-old English-born center forward, has played 25 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total number of games he already has four assists and nine goals, these against; Leicester City, Southampton, Q P R, Plymouth twice, Birmingham City twice, Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town.
Key player in Coventry City
One of the most outstanding players in Coventry City is Haji Wright, the 25-year-old American-born center forward, has played 24 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total number of matches he already has three assists and eight goals, these against; Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End twice, Plymouth, Southampton, Swansea City and Middlesbrough.
History Coventry City vs Leicester City
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2010, Leicester City dominate the record with three wins, there have been two draws and Coventry City have not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Leicester City with seven goals to Coventry City's three.
Actuality - Leicester City
Leicester City has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 26 games, is in the number one position in the standings with 65 points, this was achieved after winning 21 games, drawing two and losing three, leaving a goal difference of +36, this after scoring 54 goals and conceding 18.
- Last five matches
Ipswich Town 1 - 1 Leicester City
Cardiff City 0 - 2 Leicester City
Leicester City 4 - 1 Huddersfield Town
Millwall 2 - 3 Leicester City
Actuality - Coventry City
Coventry City has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 26 matches they are in the ninth position in the standings with 37 points, this score was achieved after winning nine matches, drawing 10 and losing seven, they have also scored 38 goals and conceded 28, for a goal difference of +10.
- Last five matches
Coventry City 2 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday
Coventry City 2 - 2 Swansea City
Middlesbrough 1 - 3 Coventry City
Coventry City 6 - 2 Oxford United
The match will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena Stadium
The match between Coventry City and Leicester City will take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena Stadium in the city of Coventry (England), the stadium is where Coventry City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2005 and has a capacity for approximately 32,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Coventry City vs Leicester City live broadcast, valid for the 27th matchday of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
